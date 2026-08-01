Gangtok , Aug 1 : Sikkim’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections registered a steep year-on-year decline in July 2026, bucking the national trend of double-digit growth, according to provisional figures released by the Ministry of Finance’s GST collection report for the month, as on 31 July 2026.

Headline Numbers

Sikkim’s gross domestic GST revenue for July 2026 stood at Rs 164 crore, down sharply from Rs 401 crore in July 2025 — a year-on-year fall of 59 percent, making it one of the steepest declines among all States and Union Territories for the month. Nationally, by contrast, gross domestic GST revenue rose 10.1 percent in the same period, and total gross GST revenue (domestic plus imports) rose 15.4 percent.

The State’s SGST component — the portion collected directly by the State and later settled with it — held comparatively steadier. Pre-settlement SGST for Sikkim stood at Rs 35 crore in July 2026 against Rs 38 crore in July 2025, a decline of 8 percent. After settlement (which includes Sikkim’s share of IGST distributed by the Centre), Sikkim’s SGST receipts were Rs 94 crore in July 2026 versus Rs 99 crore a year earlier, down 4 percent.

Year-to-Date Picture Is Milder

Looking at the cumulative figures for the current financial year (April to July 2026-27) against the same period last year, the picture is less severe on the SGST front. Sikkim’s pre-settlement SGST for the four-month period rose 5 percent, from Rs 203 crore to Rs 213 crore, while post-settlement SGST rose 6 percent, from Rs 427 crore to Rs 451 crore — broadly in line with, though below, several neighbouring hill states.

However, a separate cumulative measure in the report — collections tracked by tax-formation authority (Central and State jurisdiction offices) for April–July — shows a sharper year-on-year contraction for Sikkim: total collections down 52.1 percent, with collections through Central formations down 47.6 percent and through State formations down 57 percent, for the four-month period compared to the same window last year.

A Notable Contrast: Taxpayer Base Is Growing

One figure stands out against the revenue decline: the number of registered GST taxpayers (GSTINs) in Sikkim under Central jurisdiction rose from 5,135 to 6,805 over the comparison period — a jump of roughly 32 percent. A growing taxpayer base alongside falling aggregate collections suggests the decline is concentrated in transaction values or specific high-revenue segments rather than a shrinking formal economy, though the report itself does not break down the cause.

Sikkim in the Regional and National Context

Among India’s Northeastern and Himalayan states, most posted positive growth in July 2026 collections — Arunachal Pradesh (+4%), Nagaland (+12%), Tripura (+9%), Meghalaya (+4%) and Assam (+2%) all grew, while Manipur (+3%) and Mizoram (-7%) were mixed. Sikkim’s 59 percent monthly decline stands out sharply against this backdrop and against the national aggregate.

Nationally, the report shows continued strength in GST collections. Total gross GST revenue for July 2026 was Rs 2,11,205 crore, up 15.4 percent over July 2025, driven by a 28.8 percent surge in import-related IGST collections alongside 10.1 percent domestic growth. Net GST revenue after refunds stood at Rs 1,81,237 crore for the month, up 15.8 percent year-on-year.

Key Figures at a Glance

Sikkim gross domestic GST revenue, July 2026: Rs 164 crore (down 59% from Rs 401 crore in July 2025)

Sikkim pre-settlement SGST, July 2026: Rs 35 crore (down 8%)

Sikkim post-settlement SGST, July 2026: Rs 94 crore (down 4%)

Sikkim pre-settlement SGST, FY26-27 (Apr–Jul): Rs 213 crore (up 5%)

Sikkim post-settlement SGST, FY26-27 (Apr–Jul): Rs 451 crore (up 6%)

Sikkim registered GSTINs: up from 5,135 to 6,805 over the comparison period

National gross GST revenue, July 2026: Rs 2,11,205 crore (up 15.4%)

National net GST revenue, July 2026: Rs 1,81,237 crore (up 15.8%)

A Caveat

The Ministry of Finance notes that the figures in this report are provisional and may vary slightly on finalisation. Given the scale of Sikkim’s July decline relative to its steadier year-to-date SGST trend, the month-on-month number may partly reflect timing of return filings, refunds, or one-off transactions rather than a structural shift in the State’s economy — a distinction that will become clearer as subsequent months’ data is released.

Document Source

Compiled from the Ministry of Finance’s GST Gross and Net Collections report, as on 31 July 2026.