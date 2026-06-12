Siliguri, June 12: Siliguri is set to witness a major boost in its hospitality sector with the announcement of a new JW Marriott luxury hotel project following a partnership between MLA Group, CG Developers India, and Marriott International.

The agreement was formally signed during a ceremony held in Kathmandu, Nepal, marking a significant milestone for the rapidly expanding commercial city of Siliguri. The project aims to introduce world-class luxury hospitality to one of Eastern India’s fastest-growing business and tourism gateways.

According to the announcement, the upcoming JW Marriott Hotel Siliguri will feature 150 guest rooms and suites, four dining venues including a specialty restaurant, a signature Spa by JW, an outdoor swimming pool, and a modern fitness centre.

The property is also planned to include approximately 1,500 square metres of banquet and event space, making it suitable for corporate meetings, social functions, and private celebrations. Strategically located around 10 kilometres from Bagdogra Airport, the hotel is expected to provide convenient access for both domestic and international travellers.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Group Managing Director Sushil Agarwal said the project reflects the company’s commitment to contributing to Siliguri’s growth while creating new opportunities for tourism, employment, and regional development.

Varun Chaudhary, Managing Director of CG Developers India, said the project aligns with the company’s vision of developing premium hospitality destinations in high-potential markets across India. He highlighted Siliguri’s importance as a gateway connecting Northeast India with Nepal, Bhutan, and neighbouring regions.

The new development further strengthens the collaboration between MLA Group, CG Developers India, and Marriott International. Industry observers believe the arrival of the globally renowned JW Marriott brand could significantly enhance Siliguri’s position as a regional business and tourism hub.