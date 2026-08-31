Sikkim Nepal Flood Relief: CM Golay Flags Off Humanitarian Team From Gangtok

“We may not be able to provide complete assistance, but as Sikkimese and as neighbours, we felt that we should extend whatever support we can,” the Chief Minister said.

Gangtok, Aug 31: The Sikkim Nepal Flood Relief mission moved into action on Monday as Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (P.S. Golay) flagged off the first humanitarian team from Ridge Park in Gangtok, carrying medical supplies, food and other essential relief materials for communities affected by the devastating floods and landslides in Nepal.

The mission, organised under the banner “Sikkim For Nepal,” comes in response to the August 26 disaster that caused widespread destruction in Nepal, leaving people dead or missing and severely affecting homes, infrastructure and communities.

Addressing the media during the flag-off, CM Tamang said the tragedy had affected not only Nepalese citizens but also people from India and several other countries, with many still reported missing.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Nepal, Tamang said Sikkim decided to extend assistance on humanitarian grounds at a time when its neighbouring country is facing a major disaster.

“We may not be able to provide complete assistance, but as Sikkimese and as neighbours, we felt that we should extend whatever support we can,” the Chief Minister said.

Around 35 Members Join Sikkim Nepal Flood Relief Mission

According to the Chief Minister, the first Sikkim Nepal Flood Relief team comprises around 35 members, including medical personnel, rescue personnel and volunteers.

The contingent is carrying medicines, food supplies and other essential relief materials intended to support people in disaster-affected areas.

Tamang said necessary coordination had been undertaken with the concerned authorities, including Nepalese representatives and the Government of India, to facilitate the humanitarian mission.

The Chief Minister said the first team was being sent on behalf of the people of Sikkim as an expression of solidarity with Nepal during the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

CM Golay Says Second Team Ready if Nepal Needs More Assistance

CM Tamang said Sikkim is also prepared to send another team if additional assistance is required after the first contingent assesses conditions in the affected areas.

He said the team would evaluate the situation after reaching the disaster zone and identify the nature of assistance required on the ground.

Based on those requirements, Sikkim would be prepared to mobilise a second team and additional assistance, the Chief Minister said.

The move signals that the Sikkim Nepal Flood Relief initiative could be expanded depending on the evolving humanitarian situation and requirements identified by the team.

Relief Convoy Flagged Off From Ridge Park

The humanitarian team was formally flagged off from Ridge Park, Gangtok, in the presence of elected representatives, officials, SKM functionaries and volunteers.

Among those present were Gangtok Mayor Tshering Palden Bhutia, Deputy Mayor Sara Lama, Political Secretary to the CM Bikash Basnet, SKM State-Level Youth Wing President Lakpa Moktan, SKM Party Headquarters Public Relations Secretary Junu Chettri, Tourism and Civil Aviation Department Chairman Sonam Norgay Lachungpa, Senior Advisor Arjun Kumar Ghatani, SKM Press and Publicity Wing President Ranjana Pradhan, constituency-level representatives and volunteers.

CM Tamang also acknowledged the volunteers, party members and contributors involved in mobilising relief materials for the mission.

Sikkim Extends Solidarity With Flood-Hit Nepal

Speaking about the humanitarian initiative, the Chief Minister expressed condolences over the loss of lives and conveyed solidarity with families affected by the disaster.

He said the decision to send assistance reflected the humanitarian concern of the people of Sikkim for their neighbours in Nepal.

The Sikkim Nepal Flood Relief initiative comes as rescue, search and relief operations continue in disaster-hit areas, with authorities working to locate missing people and provide assistance to affected communities.

With its first team now dispatched, Sikkim will assess developments on the ground before determining whether additional personnel and relief supplies need to be mobilised.