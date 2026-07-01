Gangtok, July 1 : Sikkim Police has registered an FIR against an individual in connection with alleged online self-radicalisation and the dissemination of extremist propaganda through digital platforms, according to an official press release issued by the Gangtok Police Range and Crime Branch-CID.

The FIR, numbered 58/2026, has been registered at Sadar Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

How the Case Came to Light

According to police, the investigation was triggered by credible intelligence inputs received through the State Special Branch, working in close coordination with Central Intelligence Agencies, regarding suspicious online activity. A discreet verification exercise followed, leading to the registration of the case and the launch of a detailed investigation.

The probe is being led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Shri Mingyur Tempo Nadik, under the supervision of senior Sikkim Police officers.

What the Investigation Has Found So Far

Scientific examination of lawfully seized electronic devices has revealed prima facie indications that the accused had been consuming extremist propaganda over an extended period through online platforms, and was allegedly influenced by such content. Investigators are also examining evidence suggesting possible attempts by the accused to disseminate and propagate extremist material through digital platforms.

Police said the findings so far point to a pattern consistent with online self-radicalisation, a phenomenon observed globally in which individuals are influenced through social media, encrypted messaging apps, and other online forums without any direct physical contact with extremist organisations.

No Local Threat, But Interstate Links Being Probed

Sikkim Police clarified that at this stage there is no evidence of any organised terrorist module, local extremist network, or communal angle within the state, and that the investigation presently relates to the alleged activities of a single individual.

However, certain digital leads have pointed to possible interstate and international ramifications, which are being examined in coordination with central agencies and law enforcement in other states. The Director General of Police, Sikkim, has remained in close contact with DGPs of the concerned states to verify emerging leads and coordinate further action.

Police said the public release of detailed information was deliberately deferred until immediate operational requirements were completed, in order to avoid compromising these sensitive follow-up actions.

In compliance with Section 6 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, the prescribed statutory report on the case has also been forwarded to the competent authorities for appraisal, as required under law.

Police Appeal for Public Vigilance

Sikkim Police reassured citizens that there is presently no intelligence indicating any imminent threat to public safety, communal harmony, or law and order in the state. Officials described the case as a reminder that online radicalisation is an emerging security challenge, and urged parents, educational institutions, and the wider public to stay alert to extremist content circulating on digital platforms and to report any suspicious online activity to the police.

The press release was issued by Tenzing Loden Lepcha, IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gangtok Range and Crime Branch-CID, and Principal Official Spokesperson, Sikkim Police. The public and media have been requested not to circulate rumours or unverified information, with further updates to follow as legally appropriate.