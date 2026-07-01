Gangtok, July 1: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people of Sikkim on the occasion of Gwala Diwas 2026, acknowledging the contribution of the state’s farmers and Gwala community to rural development and the dairy sector.

In a message issued on the occasion, the Chief Minister described Gwala Diwas as a tribute to the dedication, resilience and invaluable service of farmers and dairy producers whose efforts continue to strengthen Sikkim’s rural economy. He said the community has consistently worked through changing seasons and difficult circumstances to ensure the supply of dairy products and support the well-being of society.

Recalling the state’s decision to declare Gwala Diwas in 2020, Tamang said the observance marked an important step in recognising the selfless contribution of the Gwala community. He noted that dairy farmers have played a vital role in promoting rural prosperity, ensuring nutritional security and supporting the livelihoods of people across the state.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government’s commitment to the welfare and empowerment of dairy farmers, stating that it would continue implementing farmer-friendly initiatives aimed at creating better opportunities, ensuring fair returns and promoting sustainable growth in the dairy sector.

Expressing gratitude to the Gwala community, Tamang thanked its members for their dedicated service and contribution to society. He said their hard work, commitment and spirit of service would continue to inspire future generations.