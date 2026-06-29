Gangtok , June 28: The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Sikkim, has successfully completed the Enumeration Phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Electoral Roll — Phase III, conducted from May 30 to June 28, 2026, across all six districts of the State.

The Special Intensive Revision was undertaken in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) with the objective of keeping the electoral roll accurate, inclusive, transparent, and free from ineligible or duplicate entries, while simultaneously ensuring that every eligible citizen is provided adequate opportunity to be enrolled as an elector.

Massive Field Operation Across Six Districts

The exercise stands as one of the largest field verification programmes undertaken in Sikkim, involving extensive house-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), active participation of Booth Level Agents (BLAs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), District Election Officers (DEOs), recognised political parties, and the electors themselves.

A total of 623 Booth Level Officers — 572 regular and 51 additional — were deployed across 572 polling stations, supported by 895 Booth Level Agents and 72 Booth Level Supervisors. The election machinery also included 6 District Election Officers, 32 Electoral Registration Officers, and 85 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (37 regular + 48 additional).

State-Wide Achievements

Against a total electorate of 4,71,018 (as on May 20, 2026), the SIR recorded near-universal coverage:

Enumeration Forms Distributed: 4,69,673 — 99.71%

Enumeration Forms Digitised: 4,33,242 — 91.99%

Enumeration Forms Uncollected: 37,737 — 8.01%

Forms Pending Digitisation: 0%

The successful completion of distribution and digitisation reflects the collective efforts of the election machinery and the active cooperation extended by citizens throughout the State.

District-Wise Breakdown

Among the six districts, Namchi recorded the highest digitisation rate at 93.9%, followed by Soreng at 93.14% and Gyalshing at 93.89%. Gangtok District had the highest number of uncollectable forms at 14,238 (11.65%), while Mangan recorded the lowest uncollectable percentage at 7.2%.

Gyalshing: Total Electors 60,435 | Digitised 56,745 (93.89%) | Uncollectable 3,690 (6.11%)

Soreng: Total Electors 62,276 | Digitised 58,002 (93.14%) | Uncollectable 4,274 (6.86%)

Namchi: Total Electors 1,10,651 | Digitised 1,03,899 (93.9%) | Uncollectable 6,747 (6.1%)

Gangtok: Total Electors 1,22,240 | Digitised 1,07,995 (88.35%) | Uncollectable 14,238 (11.65%)

Pakyong: Total Electors 83,111 | Digitised 76,600 (92.17%) | Uncollectable 6,502 (7.78%)

Mangan: Total Electors 32,305 | Digitised 29,980 (92.8%) | Uncollectable 2,325 (7.2%)

Total: 4,71,018 | 4,33,221 (91.98%) | 37,776 (8.02%)

Why 37,737 Forms Could Not Be Collected

Despite intensive field verification and repeated visits by Booth Level Officers, certain Enumeration Forms could not be collected. The documented reasons are:

Permanently Shifted: 14,603

Death: 10,837

Untraceable / Absent: 8,648

Already Enrolled Elsewhere: 2,396

Others: 1,253

Total: 37,737

The exact status of each such elector will be determined after detailed scrutiny by Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, to be completed by July 4, 2026.

Next Steps: BLO-BLA Meetings and Draft Roll Publication

As part of the Election Commission’s commitment to transparency and participatory electoral roll management, meetings between Booth Level Officers and Booth Level Agents of recognised political parties will be held on June 29 and June 30, 2026. During these meetings, the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate) Lists will be shared for verification and discussion.

The ASDD Lists will also be displayed outside polling stations to facilitate public scrutiny and encourage citizens to submit claims or objections.

A formal meeting with all recognised political parties will be convened on July 5, 2026, under the chairmanship of the Chief Electoral Officer, Sikkim. At this meeting, the Draft Electoral Roll will be formally handed over to political parties, the SIR methodology explained, and proposed additions, deletions, and corrections discussed.

Timeline of Upcoming Activities

Completion of Scrutiny by EROs/AEROs: July 4, 2026

Publication of Draft Electoral Roll: July 5, 2026

Claims and Objections Period: July 5 to August 4, 2026

Notice Period and Disposal of Claims: July 5 to September 2, 2026

Final Publication of Electoral Roll: September 6, 2026

Claims and Objections Window Open to All

Following publication of the Draft Electoral Roll, every citizen and recognised political party will have the opportunity to verify entries and submit claims or objections for: inclusion of eligible electors; correction of personal particulars; deletion of ineligible entries; transposition within the constituency; and correction of photographs and EPIC details.

Applications may be submitted through BLOs, EROs, AEROs, Designated Facilitation Centres, or the Online Electoral Services Portal. QR Codes will also be displayed at designated locations to enable electors to instantly verify their names using mobile phones.

Remedy Available for Left-Out Eligible Voters

The Chief Electoral Officer’s office has clarified that publication of the Draft Electoral Roll does not mark the end of the enrolment process. Any eligible citizen whose name is not included in the Draft Roll — due to age qualification, residence shift, temporary absence during enumeration, missed form submission, or omission — may submit a prescribed application during the Claims and Objections period from July 5 to August 4, 2026.

Message From the Chief Electoral Officer

Acknowledging the successful completion of the Enumeration Phase, the Chief Electoral Officer stated that the exercise marks an important milestone in strengthening electoral democracy in Sikkim. The office expressed sincere appreciation to all DEOs, EROs, AEROs, BLOs, BLAs, political parties, government officials, civil society organisations, and the electors of Sikkim for their wholehearted cooperation.

“An accurate electoral roll is the cornerstone of free and fair elections. The Office remains fully committed to conducting every stage of the revision process with transparency, accountability, inclusiveness and strict adherence to the law,” the statement read.

The overarching commitment of the Election Commission of India — “No Eligible Voter to be Left Behind” — remained the guiding principle throughout the exercise.