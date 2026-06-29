Gangtok, June 29: The Press Club of Sikkim has announced two major journalism awards ahead of its 24th Foundation Day celebrations scheduled for July 17, 2026 in Gangtok — honouring a veteran media pioneer and a dedicated young journalist who together represent nearly seven decades of combined service to Sikkim’s media landscape.

Mala Rana Patro Receives Kanchenjunga Kalam Purashkar 2026

Veteran journalist and media leader Mala Rana Patro, Founder-Publisher of Sikkim Express and Editor of the Nepali daily Himali Bela, has been selected to receive the Kanchenjunga Kalam Purashkar 2026 — the highest honour instituted by the Press Club of Sikkim for excellence in journalism.

The award recognises Mrs. Patro’s outstanding lifetime contribution to journalism and media in Sikkim. She has been associated with newspaper publishing since the establishment of Sikkim Express in 1976, playing a significant role in shaping the state’s media landscape over nearly five decades. Earlier this year, Sikkim Express completed 50 years of uninterrupted publication, marking its Golden Jubilee — a major milestone in Sikkim’s newspaper industry.

Mrs. Patro is only the second woman to receive the Kanchenjunga Kalam Purashkar since the award was instituted in 2005.

Following the death of her husband, the late Ram Patro, in 1994, she assumed leadership of both Sikkim Express and Himali Bela. While raising her two children, she continued to oversee the publications and their growth. Her son, Amit Patro, today serves as the Editor of Sikkim Express, continuing the family legacy.

Over the years, Mrs. Patro has received several recognitions for her contribution to journalism and society, including honours from the Kurseong Press Club in 2004, the Press Club of Sikkim in 2015, the Nepali Sahitya Parishad, Sikkim in 2016, and the Sikkim Women Journalists’ Association, among other organisations.

Sandeep Prasad Selected for Lagansheel Yuwa Patrakar Puraskar 2026

In the same announcement, the Press Club of Sikkim has also named journalist Sandeep Prasad as the recipient of the Lagansheel Yuwa Patrakar Puraskar 2026, recognising his dedication and sustained contribution to journalism over nearly two decades.

Born on October 10, 1990, Prasad entered the field of journalism in 2008 after completing his Class XII in 2007 and has since worked across print, television and digital media platforms in Sikkim and beyond.

He began his career with Sangrila Times Nepali Daily (2008–2014), followed by stints with Nitya Samay (2014–2016), Himalaya Darpan (2016–2017), and Summit Times (2016–2022). He subsequently worked with Hamro Prajashakti (2023–2024) and The Indrakeel Post until April 2026.

In electronic and digital media, Prasad served with The Voice of Sikkim (2017–2018) and ABN TV (2018–2019), and also contributed to digital journalism through SK Live Digital News and Khabar Samay, operating from Siliguri. He is currently associated with Hamro Khabar.

Both awards will be presented during the Press Club of Sikkim’s 24th Foundation Day programme on July 17, 2026, in Gangtok.