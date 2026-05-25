Sikkim Skill University Holds First Convocation Ceremony in Namchi, 113 Students Awarded Degrees

Namchi, May 25 : Sikkim Skill University celebrated a significant academic milestone on Sunday by hosting its first convocation ceremony at Town Hall in Namchi. The event brought together a lively crowd of students, faculty members, academics, and honored guests from various parts of the country.

During the ceremony, 113 students received degrees, diplomas, and certificates across different fields, acknowledging their successful completion of academic and professional training programs.

The convocation featured several prominent educators and dignitaries, including Chief Guest Dr. V. N Pandey, along with Dr. Sandeep Sharma, Prof. (Dr.) Anup Pradhan, Dr. Sudha Singh, Dr. Amitendra Pandey, Dr. Alok Chaturvedi, Dr. Anoop Solanki, Dr. Vikas Sukhla, and Dr. Arjun Mishra.

University Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Bijay Singh, Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Vijendra Kumar Sharma, and Registrar Dr. Vikas Sharma formally honored the invited guests during the program.

In their addresses to the graduating students, speakers highlighted the increasing importance of skill-based and industry-focused education in today’s competitive world. They urged students to apply their knowledge and practical training to make positive contributions to society and the nation.

The ceremony wrapped up with a vote of thanks, followed by the National Anthem, marking a memorable conclusion to the university’s inaugural convocation.

Watch Sikkim Skill University First Convocation 2026



