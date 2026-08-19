CM Defends Sikkim Online Permit System, Warns Opponents of Court-Imposed Curbs

Gangtok, Aug 18: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) said on Tuesday that the Sikkim Online Permit System should be put into action before the state’s main tourism season starts in October, stating his support for the proposed digital platform despite opposition from some members of the tourism industry.

At a special meeting in Gangtok with people interested in tourism, the Chief Minister stated that the system was needed in order to regulate the movement of both tourists and vehicles, to improve the way check posts are managed, to reduce revenue leakage and to avoid congestion at popular sites such as Tsomgo Lake and Nathula.

He cautioned that if an effective traffic-management system was not put in place, the courts might intervene more strictly, which could have an impact on travel agencies, tour operators, drivers, and vehicle owners.

CM Warns of Possible Vehicle Restrictions

The High Court has admitted PIL No. 06 of 2026 relating to tourism and traffic management, although a connected issue is said to have continued to be before the Supreme Court since 2023.

The Chief Minister stated that the government has been requested to explain the measures it is taking to regulate tourist traffic, to introduce an online system and to handle the collection of the relevant charges.

He warned that the court might impose restrictions should the government fail to deal with congestion and management issues in sensitive tourist areas.

The chief minister stated in effect that if the court restricts the number of vehicles travelling to Tsomgo Lake and Nathula to 500 each day, then those who are now opposing the scheme will have to accept responsibility for the consequences.

The Chief Minister stated that these restrictions would have a direct impact on local tourism stakeholders, such as tour operators, travel agencies, drivers and vehicle owners.

The statements about the ongoing cases and possible judicial rulings were given by the Chief Minister in his speech and must be regarded as his description of the current legal proceedings.

Tourism Department to Control Permit Data

In response to worries regarding data security and private involvement, CM stated that the entire permit database would stay under the control of the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department.

He made it clear that the permits would be approved only by the department and not by a private company, a individual or a technology service provider.

According to the suggested arrangement, registered travel agents and tour operators would be responsible for obtaining the necessary documents and then submit the applications to the Tourism Department; after approval, a digital permit containing the vehicle registration number, the driver’s licence details and other required information would be issued.

The permit information would then be automatically sent to the appropriate check post.

Service Provider’s Role Limited to Check Posts

The Chief Minister stated that the technology service provider would merely check if the vehicle had a valid permit and help with the management of the check posts.

The automated system would recognise vehicles that had valid permits and let them go through the gate, while vehicles lacking valid permits would be refused entry.

The company stated that it would neither grant permits nor exercise control over the tourism database.

The integrated platform that has been proposed is expected to bring together the permits needed for high-altitude and protected sites, such as Tsomgo Lake, Nathula, Lachen and Lachung. However, Sikkim’s current tourism website already has separate facilities and information relating to Nathula, the Restricted Area and biker permits.

System Aimed at Detecting Unauthorised Vehicles

CM stated that the online check-post system would assist the authorities in identifying vehicles which were operating without proper authorisation.

He also stated that should the government already have reliable information regarding vehicles or officials who were involved in irregularities, it would have taken immediate action, which would have included suspending and disciplining any government employee responsible.

The Chief Minister said that the advantages which had come from the present manual system had not been properly passed on to small operators, drivers and vehicle owners. On the contrary, he claimed that influential people had obtained a disproportionate amount of the benefits.

He stated that the system in question had been developed as a result of research in order to deal with those gaps, stop leakages and make the permitting process more transparent.

Government Open to Local Service Providers

CM stated that anyone or any organisation from Sikkim who were capable of providing the necessary technology and services would be welcome to take part.

He said that the government is willing to cooperate with any person from Sikkim who is able to provide the service in accordance with the required specifications.

He still insisted that the Integrated Online Permit System had to be put into effect since of the growing number of tourists, the congestion, the security requirements and the judicial scrutiny.

Rates May Be Reconsidered

The Chief Minister admitted that various concerns had been put forward and recommendations given during the consultation.

A fee structure was also dealt with, and CM stated that the government would once more consult the departmental committee and look at the possibility of altering the rates.

He told the stakeholders that his team would look at their recommendations before the system was finalised.

This consultation was included in the government’s wider plan to introduce a single-window permit system for high-altitude areas. Previous talks had identified digital permit generation, the tracking of applications, online payments and the verification of vehicles at check posts.

The government, CM stated, plans to finish the remaining consultations and put the system into effect before the peak tourism season in Sikkim gets under way in October.