Bengaluru, June 14 : A 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in Bengaluru following a heated argument over suspected infidelity, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ati Hangma Subba, a native of Sikkim who was working as a receptionist at a salon in the city. The accused, Purba Lepcha, also 22, hails from Darjeeling and was employed as a waiter at a hotel in Bengaluru.

According to police, the couple had been in a relationship and had relocated to Bengaluru together about a month ago. They were living in a rented accommodation in the Doddakanahalli area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Bellandur police station.

Police said the incident occurred on Sunday morning after the two got into a heated argument. The accused reportedly suspected Subba of being involved with one of his friends, which led to the altercation turning violent. During the fight, Lepcha allegedly attacked Subba with a kitchen knife and slit her throat, resulting in her death on the spot.

Police were alerted soon after the incident and rushed to the location. Lepcha was taken into custody and has since been formally arrested. Bellandur police have registered a case of murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused.

Investigators are examining forensic evidence and recording statements from neighbours and acquaintances of the couple to establish the exact sequence of events leading up to the murder. The bodies and further details regarding the post-mortem and legal proceedings are expected to be made available as the investigation progresses.

The incident has once again brought attention to cases of domestic and intimate-partner violence linked to suspicions of infidelity, a recurring concern flagged in several recent crime reports from Bengaluru.

This is a developing story and further updates will be added as more information becomes available from Bellandur police.