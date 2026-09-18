Sittong Aura Bonfire Incident Leaves Woman Severely Burned; Husband Seeks Action

Siliguri, September 18, 2026: A woman suffered severe burns in an alleged bonfire flare-up at Sittong Aura homestay on September 13, according to a written complaint submitted by her husband to Kurseong Police Station. The homestay’s manager has said the team made every possible effort to rescue her.

The complainant, Souvik Das, a resident of Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district, said he and his wife, Nikita Saha, arrived at the property that morning for a stay following their recent marriage.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred around 8:22 p.m. while the couple were enjoying a bonfire. Das alleged that a homestay worker poured an unidentified liquid onto the flames, triggering a sudden flare-up that engulfed his wife. He said he also sustained burns to his hand.

Das alleged that the property lacked adequate emergency arrangements, including fire extinguishers, and that immediate assistance was not provided. The complaint states that the couple waited for approximately an hour before undertaking a three-hour journey to Siliguri for treatment.

Saha was initially taken to Anandaloke Hospital on Sevoke Road and subsequently transferred to Desun Hospital, according to the complaint. Das described her condition as critical at the time of writing. Her current medical condition has not been independently verified.

The complainant said his family had gathered material relating to the incident, including CCTV footage. He sought police action against the homestay authorities and the worker allegedly involved.

When contacted by The Siliguri Today, Dipen Tamang, manager of Sittong Aura, said police verification had been conducted in connection with the incident. He stated that the property belongs to Pawan Kumar Agarwal of Kurseong and maintained that the homestay team had made every possible effort to rescue the victim.

The manager’s statement about police verification has not been independently confirmed with police. Registration of an FIR and details of any further police action remain unverified.

The complaint also contains an allegation of attempted murder. This remains the complainant’s allegation; the available information does not establish intent or criminal responsibility.

Watch CCTV Footage | Viewer Discretion

Report by Raju Bhandari, TVS/TST