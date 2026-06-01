Kolkata, Jun 01 : A large statue of football icon Lionel Messi in Kolkata is set to be taken down less than six months after it was installed. Concerns emerged that the statue could pose a safety risk to the public.

The nearly 70-foot monument was built to honor the Argentine World Cup-winning captain during his 2025 tour in India. It was reportedly seen swaying during strong winds. Engineers and government officials checked the site after local residents expressed worries about its stability.

Authorities then decided that the statue could become unsafe if left as it is. Workers have started securing the massive statue with ropes as they prepare for its removal.

Situated in Kolkata’s Lake Town area, the monument shows Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy after Argentina’s victory in Qatar. Since its unveiling, it has attracted many football fans and visitors.

Officials have suggested that the statue might be relocated if a suitable and safe site is found. However, no final decision has been made about its future.

This news comes just months after Messi’s visit to India sparked excitement among football supporters throughout the country.