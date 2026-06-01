Gangtok, June 01 : India’s aviation regulator has drawn a hard line on terminal filming, and the worst offenders could lose the right to fly altogether.

Pull out your phone for that perfect travel reel at the airport, and you might just film your way onto India’s No-Fly List. That is the blunt warning behind sweeping new rules from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, known as the DGCA rules and regulations. The regulator has clamped down hard on unauthorised photography and videography across sensitive zones at airports nationwide, Delhi included.

The reasoning is simple. Security. Even a casual clip can quietly expose things it should not.

Under the revised guidelines, passengers and visitors cannot shoot photos or videos in restricted operational areas without clearance. That covers a long list: security checkpoints, boarding gates, runway buses, aprons, and aircraft handling zones, among other spots flagged as sensitive. Officials say an innocent-looking clip can accidentally capture surveillance systems, staff procedures, or security layouts, and once it lands online, the damage is done.

The penalties bite. Violators may face fines and disciplinary measures. In serious cases, airport authorities can push for offenders to be added to the DGCA’s No-Fly List, which means a temporary or even permanent ban on flying, depending on how bad the breach is. Devices used to record may also be seized as part of any probe.

Why now? The crackdown follows an explosion of influencer-style content at terminals, with reels and vlogs becoming a fixture of modern travel. Authorities flagged that several uploaded videos had unintentionally revealed restricted operations and security infrastructure, opening up real risks.

Security staff now have teeth too. They can act on the spot. Caught with a minor violation, you may simply be told to delete the footage then and there. Repeat offenders, or anyone capturing sensitive material, can expect tougher penalties and possible legal action.

The news is not all restrictive. Travellers can still snap away in designated public areas where filming is permitted. The advice is to follow instructions from airport staff, security, and airline crew, and to simply ask first if you are unsure.

There is one more catch. Production houses, brands, and anyone planning commercial shoots, documentaries, ads, or films inside airport premises must secure prior approval from airport management and security agencies. No paperwork, no filming. Authorities have made clear there will be no exceptions.