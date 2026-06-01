Gangtok, June 1: Sikkim has another reason to celebrate academic excellence as Shaurya Veer Singh of Tadong Bazaar, Gangtok, secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 1053 in the highly competitive JEE Advanced 2026, placing him among the country’s top engineering aspirants and opening doors to some of India’s most prestigious IITs.

Shaurya, the grandson of Shri Ram Pujan Singh and son of Shrimati Jyoti Singh and Shri Santosh Singh, has brought pride to his family and the state through years of dedication, perseverance, and academic discipline.

An alumnus of Holy Cross School, Tadong, where he developed a strong foundation in science and mathematics, Shaurya later continued his academic journey at Little Angels. His focused preparation and consistent hard work culminated in an outstanding performance in one of India’s toughest entrance examinations.

The achievement becomes even more remarkable considering the scale of competition in 2026. More than 15.38 lakh unique candidates appeared for JEE Main across two sessions nationwide, with only around 2.5 lakh students qualifying for JEE Advanced.

According to official data, 1,79,694 candidates appeared for both papers of JEE Advanced 2026, while 56,880 candidates qualified. Securing an AIR of 1053 places Shaurya among the nation’s highest-performing students.

Earlier, Shaurya had emerged as the Sikkim State Topper in JEE Main 2026, scoring an impressive 99.888 percentile, a performance that paved the way for his success in JEE Advanced. His achievements in both examinations highlight not only exceptional academic ability but also consistency under intense competitive pressure.

With the IIT counselling and admission process set to begin, Shaurya now has the opportunity to pursue engineering at several of India’s premier institutions. His success serves as an inspiration for students across Sikkim and the Northeast, demonstrating that determination, hard work, and focused preparation can lead to national-level excellence.