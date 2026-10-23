Lhasa/Beijing, October 23: The death toll from Thursday night’s powerful 7.0-magnitude Tibet earthquake remains at 16, while the number of injured has climbed to 76, according to the latest reports. Chinese authorities are continuing rescue and relief operations in the remote, mountainous region as hundreds of aftershocks raise fears of further damage.

The earthquake struck Baqên County in Nagqu, northern Tibet, at 10:33 pm on October 22, at a depth of approximately 10 kilometres. The epicentre lies roughly 400 kilometres from Lhasa, in a sparsely populated region situated more than 4,800 metres above sea level.

Xi Jinping Orders All-Out Rescue Efforts

Chinese President Xi Jinping has directed authorities to intensify search and rescue operations, ensure immediate medical treatment for the injured and provide shelter and essential supplies to displaced residents.

Xi also warned of the dangers posed by freezing temperatures, unstable buildings and continuing seismic activity. Premier Li Qiang called for a thorough assessment of damage and the safe relocation of affected communities.

China has upgraded its national earthquake emergency response from Level IV to Level III.

More Than 12,000 Residents Evacuated

According to the latest figures released by the Nagqu earthquake relief headquarters, 12,489 residents had been evacuated by 10 am Friday.

Earlier assessments reported damage or collapse affecting at least 339 homes and 20 livestock shelters. Authorities are continuing to assess the destruction, particularly in villages close to the epicentre.

More than 1,600 rescue personnel have reportedly been mobilised, alongside police, firefighters and emergency response teams.

Electricity Restored, Railway Services Resume

In an encouraging development, electricity had been restored to 1,937 households in Baqên County by Friday morning.

Passenger trains operating through the earthquake-affected section of the Qinghai–Tibet Railway also resumed services at reduced speeds following safety inspections.

Emergency supplies, including 1,000 prefabricated housing units, more than 3,200 tents, over 2,800 folding beds, heating equipment and essential household items, have reached the disaster zone.

Hundreds of Aftershocks Raise Fresh Concerns

The China Earthquake Networks Centre reported 413 aftershocks following the main earthquake, adding to fears of further structural damage.

Authorities have warned residents against entering buildings with cracked walls, weakened foundations or other visible damage.

Rockfalls have also disrupted road connectivity, including a section of National Highway 317, complicating access for rescue and relief vehicles.

Freezing Weather Complicates Relief Operations

Weather conditions are emerging as a serious concern for thousands of displaced residents.

Forecasts indicate that temperatures could fall to minus 9°C over the next three days, with intermittent snowfall expected on Saturday in townships near the epicentre.

Emergency teams are prioritising temporary accommodation, heating arrangements and medical assistance as rescue operations continue.

The earthquake is the strongest reported in China since January 2024. With aftershocks continuing and damage assessments still underway, authorities remain on alert for further emergencies.

This is a developing story. Casualty figures and damage assessments may change as authorities release additional information.