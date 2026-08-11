Uttarakhand Cloudburst Washes Away Key BRO Bridge Near India-China Border

Chamoli, Aug 11 : A sudden and powerful cloudburst has struck the Tamak region of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, sweeping away a recently constructed bridge of the Border Roads Organisation and severing connectivity to the strategically sensitive Niti Valley along the India-China border.

The disaster unfolded on Monday when a massive surge of water, mud and debris tore through the Tamak nala, located around 37 kilometres ahead of Joshimath. Eyewitness accounts and visuals from the site show the sheer force of the flash flood, which reportedly swept away several vehicles that were parked or moving through the area at the time.

The bridge, which connected Joshimath to the Niti and Malari regions, collapsed under the pressure of the overflowing stream, cutting off a route that holds significant strategic importance given its proximity to the India-China border. With the connectivity link severed, residents, traders and security personnel who depend on the route for movement to and from the border villages now face serious disruption.

Following the incident, the Chamoli district administration issued an advisory urging people to avoid unnecessary travel in the area and to remain alert as adverse weather conditions persist. Rescue and assessment teams have been dispatched to the site to evaluate the extent of the damage.

The BRO, which had constructed the bridge to maintain year-round access to the border region, is now working alongside district authorities to assess the destruction and draw up plans for restoration. Officials said that clearing the debris and rebuilding damaged sections of the road will be a challenging task given the difficult mountainous terrain and the continuing rainfall in the region.

This is not an isolated event. Uttarakhand’s Himalayan districts have been experiencing sustained heavy rainfall over the past several days, triggering a series of landslides, flash floods and infrastructure failures across Chamoli and neighbouring Rudraprayag district. Similar incidents in the region in recent times have damaged highway bridges, blocked pilgrimage routes and cut off villages, underlining the growing vulnerability of hill infrastructure to extreme and unpredictable weather patterns.

Authorities have not yet released a final estimate of the financial losses or the full scale of damage caused by the latest cloudburst, as ground level assessments are still underway. No casualties have been reported so far in connection with the Tamak incident.

Officials reiterated that restoring the road link to the Niti Valley remains a priority given its strategic value, and that both district administration and BRO teams are working to reconnect the affected border villages at the earliest.