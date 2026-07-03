BJP Sikkim Delegation Visits Landslide-Hit Tumin-Lingi; Sapta Kanya Falls Infrastructure Washed Away

Gangtok, July 3: A high-level delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party Sikkim, led by State President D.R. Thapa, on Friday visited the landslide-affected areas of Kaw, Chowridara, Darakharka, Lingi and adjoining villages under Tumin-Lingi Constituency to assess the damage caused by the natural calamity of June 27.

The delegation conducted an on-the-spot assessment and interacted with local residents, affected families and officials to understand the immediate challenges facing the area.

Sapta Kanya Falls Washed Away

According to the delegation, the massive landslide, reportedly triggered by a possible cloudburst, has caused unprecedented destruction in the region. The entire Sapta Kanya Falls, along with the cafeteria and tourism infrastructure developed under the Bharat Darshan Programme at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 13 crore, has been completely washed away.

The Kaw Khola Bridge, which serves as the lifeline connecting the entire Lingi-Payong area, has suffered severe damage and requires immediate restoration to ensure connectivity and facilitate relief operations, the delegation noted.

Villages Cut Off, Dairy Farmers Hit Hard

The landslides have completely cut off Kaw Gaon, Chowridara and Darakharka, severely disrupting daily life. The delegation was informed that farmers, who primarily depend on supplying milk to Sikkim Milk for their livelihood, have been among the worst affected due to the breakdown of road connectivity and transportation.

Villagers told the visiting team that the affected areas have remained cut off for the past seven days, causing immense hardship and severely affecting livelihoods. Residents appealed for the immediate restoration of road connectivity.

16 Families Sheltered at Darakharka Primary School

At Darakharka, the delegation met 16 families who have been evacuated from their homes as a precautionary measure and are currently sheltering in temporary arrangements at Darakharka Primary School. The BJP leaders enquired about their well-being, assessed the availability of essential facilities, and asked the affected families to prepare a list of urgently required medicines, food items and other necessities so that the party could extend immediate assistance.

Administration Urged to Act Swiftly

Responding to the residents’ concerns, the delegation spoke with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate concerned and urged the district administration to mobilise the necessary machinery and manpower without delay to restore the road at the earliest. BJP Sikkim also assured the administration and affected residents of its full cooperation in relief and restoration efforts.

In a statement, the party said it stands with the people during this difficult time and remains committed to ensuring that relief, rehabilitation and restoration efforts are carried out swiftly and effectively.