Pakyong, July 4: As record-breaking heatwaves sweep across continents and climate scientists issue increasingly urgent warnings, The Voice Of Sikkim has released an original music video titled Running Out Of Time, a musical wake-up call dedicated to the fight against global warming.

The song is built around a stark refrain: We turned our paradise to ashes, now we’re crossing the final line. It is not entertainment, its creators say. It is an anthem for survival.

The video confronts viewers with imagery of a world in distress: rivers drying into whispers, cracked earth, forests falling in silence, and factories pushing smoke into a bleeding sky. The message is direct. The climate crisis is no longer a distant scenario from science fiction. Heat records are being broken year after year, extreme weather events are growing more frequent and severe, and the window for meaningful action is narrowing.

A Showcase Of Creative Technology

The project is also a showcase of how modern creative technology can serve a cause. The music was generated using Suno AI, the video was produced with Wondershare Filmora, and the creative development was supported by ChatGPT and Google Gemini. The finished work is presented to the world by The Voice Of Sikkim, which has served as one of Northeast India’s pioneering digital news platforms since 2002.

This isn’t just music, the team behind the project said. It’s for the children who deserve to see a green earth, not draw skies of gray. We can’t keep watching the Earth cry softly while pretending not to care.

Listen, Share, Act

The release carries a three-part appeal to audiences worldwide: listen and let the words sink in, share the message so the warning travels further, and act by planting trees, cutting plastic use, and demanding accountability from polluting industries.

The Voice Of Sikkim has invited viewers everywhere to watch, share, and join the conversation before, in the words of the song, the final line is crossed.