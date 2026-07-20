CM Presents Vision-Focused Sikkim Budget FY 2026-27; Outlines Roadmap for Inclusive Growth

Gangtok, July 20: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) presented the Sikkim Budget FY 2026-27 on Monday during the Fourth Session (Part II) of the 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly. He outlined the state government’s vision for inclusive, sustainable, and responsible development.

In his address to the Assembly, the Chief Minister thanked Governor Om Prakash Mathur for starting the Budget Session and delivering the Governor’s Address. He described this as a vital foundation for the proceedings.

CM Tamang stated that the Budget serves not just as a financial plan but also as a long-term roadmap to build a “Sunaulo, Samriddha ani Samarth Sikkim.” He highlighted the government’s priorities, which include careful financial management, inclusive economic growth, sustainable development, and open governance.

According to the Chief Minister, the proposed Budget for FY 2026-27 emphasizes strategic investments in infrastructure, social welfare, capital development, and Centrally Sponsored Schemes. He noted that the government seeks to create more job opportunities for young people, strengthen agriculture and rural livelihoods, improve public infrastructure, and enhance the delivery of essential public services throughout the state.

The Chief Minister also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to responsible financial management while ensuring fair and sustainable development across all sectors. He expressed confidence that with ongoing support from the Government of India and the people of Sikkim, the state would continue to progress towards a resilient, prosperous, inclusive, and environmentally sustainable future.

During his speech, CM Tamang appreciated the initiative of the Speaker and Members of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly to wear traditional attire during the Budget Session. He said this gesture shows respect for Sikkim’s rich ethnic diversity and supports efforts to preserve the state’s languages, literature, customs, traditional attire, and cultural heritage.

The Chief Minister concluded by thanking the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Cabinet colleagues, Members of the Legislative Assembly, government departments, and the people of Sikkim for their ongoing trust and cooperation in the state’s development journey. He urged everyone to work together to ensure that the benefits of development reach every household across Sikkim.

[Sikkim Budget 2026-27, CM Prem Singh Tamang Budget, Sikkim Budget Session, Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Sikkim Government]