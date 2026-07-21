Namchi, July 21: The death toll from the gas leak at the under-construction Samardung Tunnel of the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project in Jholungey, Namchi district, has risen to seven, according to the latest official update released at 4:40 AM.

Rescue teams are continuing an intensive search and rescue operation to evacuate the remaining workers trapped inside the tunnel. The operation has been ongoing throughout the night under difficult conditions.

District authorities confirmed that the bodies of the seven deceased workers have been sent to Singtam District Hospital, STNM Hospital in Gangtok, and Namchi District Hospital for further legal and medical procedures.

The large-scale rescue mission is being carried out by the Namchi District Administration, NHPC officials, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Sikkim Police, Fire and Emergency Services, the Health Department, and other relevant departments.

Officials stated that the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) is closely monitoring the situation. Rescue efforts will continue until all trapped workers are accounted for. Further updates are expected as the operation progresses.

The exact cause of the suspected gas leak is still under investigation.

Source: Information & Public Relations Department (IPRD), Namchi