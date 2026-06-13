Namchi, June 13: Fresh concerns surrounding higher education surfaced in Namchi district after students reportedly confronted representatives associated with Shri Rukmani Dwarkadhish University in the presence of police personnel and Poklok-Kamrang MLA Bhoj Raj Rai.

The interaction brought renewed attention to questions regarding the institution’s recognition, operational status, and overall functioning. Students sought clear explanations from the concerned representatives and demanded greater transparency on several issues affecting their academic future.

The episode has once again underscored the importance of thoroughly verifying educational institutions operating in the state. Observers have stressed that any organisation found functioning without proper approvals or in violation of legal norms should face a detailed investigation and appropriate action under the law.

Ensuring the interests of students remain protected should be the top priority, with authorities expected to strengthen accountability and maintain public confidence in the education sector.