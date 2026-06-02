Gangtok, June 02 : Gangtok-based jewelry designer Sikkimese Designer Anurag Sapkota has received international recognition after his jewelry work, Aqua Continuum, was featured at the Museum of Outstanding Design (MOOD) in Como, Italy.

The work earlier received the Bronze A’ Design Award 2026 in the jewelry design category. As part of the award, the piece was exhibited at MOOD — the A’ Design Award’s affiliated exhibition platform, which showcases distinguished works by designers, artists, and architects from around the world.

Aqua Continuum is a contemporary jewelry creation inspired by the concepts of fluidity, continuity, and movement. Drawing from his background in architecture and digital design, Anurag developed the piece as an exploration of sculptural forms translated into wearable art.

Speaking about the recognition, Anurag said he was grateful for the opportunity to have his work presented on an international platform.

“It is encouraging to see years of learning, experimentation, and dedication recognized in this way. I am thankful for the opportunity to share my work with a wider audience,” he said.

Anurag believes that his upbringing in Sikkim has played a significant role in shaping his creative perspective.

“Sikkim’s natural beauty and cultural richness have influenced the way I approach design and aesthetics. Those experiences continue to inspire my work,” he said.

He also reflected on the growing opportunities available to creators from smaller regions, noting that access to technology and global platforms has made it possible for talented individuals to reach audiences far beyond their hometowns.

Anurag completed his Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from Mumbai University and his Master’s degree in Architecture from Pune University. He completed his schooling at Tashi Namgyal Academy and is the son of Shri Ganga Sapkota and Smt. Geeta Sapkota of Chhota Singtam, Sikkim.

Sharing a message for young creatives, he said, “Focus on developing your skills and creating meaningful work. Recognition may not come immediately, but consistent effort and perseverance can open unexpected doors.”