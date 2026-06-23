Pakyong, June 23 : A massive landslide hit the Rorathang-Rangpo road at Chamere this morning around 9:45 AM. A large rocky cliff crumbled onto the busy highway. The incident, captured on a mobile camera, shows how the quick actions of a police officer from the Pakyong Rorathang Police Outpost prevented a much worse tragedy.

In the video, the officer can be seen stopping traffic on both sides after noticing small rocks beginning to slip from the hillside, a warning sign that something more dangerous was about to happen. Moments later, the whole rocky cliff crashed down at once. The officer, who was near a scooter at the roadside, was slightly hit by gravel and rock debris but avoided serious injury. People at the scene quickly rushed to help the officer move out of the danger zone.

Luckily, no other incidents were reported. The quick response from the Pakyong Rorathang Police Outpost is credited with preventing what could have been a disastrous situation.

The Rorathang-Rangpo stretch is an important route. It links Pakyong, Rhenock, and Rongli in Sikkim, and it also connects to Kalimpong and Pedong in West Bengal. Thousands of vehicles use this route every day, making such incidents particularly dangerous during the monsoon season.

Sikkim has been experiencing a series of landslides as the monsoon intensifies across the region.