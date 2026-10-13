New Delhi, October 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted India’s rapidly expanding digital ecosystem, stating that the country now has more than 500 million YouTube users and over 500 million Instagram users, reflecting the growing influence of social media and digital connectivity.

Addressing a gathering, the Prime Minister said that India’s digital transformation has opened new opportunities in education, business, employment and entrepreneurship, particularly for people living in smaller towns and rural areas.

Recalling the situation nearly 12 to 13 years ago, Modi said access to mobile phones and the internet was once considered a privilege that provided individuals with greater access to information, knowledge and opportunities.

He stated that after his government assumed office in 2014, India placed significant emphasis on making mobile data affordable and expanding digital accessibility across the country.

According to the Prime Minister, these efforts have enabled students in smaller towns to access digital learning platforms, helped small shopkeepers in villages reach new customers and allowed young people to enrol in online courses to develop their skills.

Modi emphasised that digital connectivity has done more than simply connect people.

“Connectivity has not just connected people; it has connected opportunities,” the Prime Minister said, describing India’s digital transformation as an example of technology-driven empowerment.

PM Modi Highlights India’s Inclusive Digital Payment Ecosystem

The Prime Minister also drew attention to India’s growing digital payment infrastructure, encouraging international delegates attending the event to experience the country’s digital payment ecosystem firsthand.

He explained that although a roadside street vendor and a large automobile showroom operate at vastly different business scales, both can use the same digital payment ecosystem.

Modi described this accessibility as a demonstration of the power of inclusive technology, where businesses of different sizes can benefit from common digital infrastructure.

He stressed that India’s digital initiatives have helped bridge technological gaps and expanded access to financial services and economic opportunities.

The Prime Minister’s remarks underscored the government’s emphasis on affordable internet connectivity, digital inclusion and technology-driven economic growth.

His address highlighted how India’s expanding digital infrastructure is transforming access to education, commerce and financial services while creating opportunities for millions of citizens.