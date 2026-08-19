NCB Arrests Sikkim Couple with Brown Sugar in Siliguri’s Salugara

Siliguri, Aug 18 : The Narcotics Control Bureau’s Siliguri NCB Arrests Sikkim Couple with Brown Sugar in Siliguri from a vehicle in the Salugara area. The people who have been arrested are Nisha Rai and her husband, Chhuten Bhutia.

Based on specific intelligence, a team from the NCB carried out an operation on Tuesday with the help of the Bhakti Nagar Police and intercepted a suspicious black Mahindra Thar near the Army camp at Salugara before searching the vehicle.

According to the team, a packet of brown sugar was found hidden in the vehicle’s bonnet during the search, and a later search of Rai’s bag resulted in the recovery of ₹71,000 in cash.

The NCB took the narcotic substance suspected to have been used by the couple, together with the cash and the Thar that the couple allegedly used.

As the NCB sources state, the couple is said to have obtained brown sugar in Siliguri and transported it to Sikkim where it was distributed and sold. It had been reported that the officials had been keeping an eye on their activities before carrying out the operation.

The amount and the estimated value of the substance seized were not given in the first report.

The suspects are due to appear at a court in Siliguri on Wednesday in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The NCB is carrying out an investigation into the alleged supply chain and is trying to find other people linked to the network.