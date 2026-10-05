One Dead, Five Injured in Rohini Road Tourist Vehicle Accident

Kurseong, October 5: Rohini Road Tourist Vehicle Accident reportedly left one person dead and five others injured after a vehicle plunged about 200 feet down a hillside at Kargil Dara near Kurseong late at night.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred at around 11 pm while six people were returning to Siliguri after visiting Kurseong for sightseeing. The identities of the occupants had not been officially confirmed at the time of reporting.

The vehicle reportedly went off the road at Kargil Dara and fell down the hillside. The area was said to be dark, with light rainfall reported when the accident occurred.

Local residents and police personnel reached the site and conducted rescue operations. One occupant was reported dead, while the five injured people were taken to a hospital in Siliguri for treatment. Details about the condition of those undergoing treatment were not immediately available.

The exact cause of the Rohini Road Tourist Vehicle Accident remains unclear. Authorities are expected to examine the circumstances in which the vehicle left the road, while official confirmation of the victims’ names and other details is awaited.