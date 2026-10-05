NB Bhandari Birth Anniversary: Sikkim Recalls Former Chief Minister’s Legacy

Gangtok, October 5 : NB Bhandari Birth Anniversary brings renewed focus to the life and political legacy of Nar Bahadur Bhandari, one of Sikkim’s longest-serving chief ministers and a prominent advocate for constitutional recognition of the Nepali language.

Born on October 5, 1940, at Malbasey near Soreng in western Sikkim, Bhandari served as chief minister during separate terms between 1979 and 1994. His tenure covered a formative period in the state’s political and administrative development following Sikkim’s integration with India in 1975.

Bhandari completed his Bachelor of Arts degree at Darjeeling Government College and worked as a schoolteacher before entering politics. He founded the Sikkim Janata Parishad in 1977 and led the party to victory in the 1979 Assembly election. He assumed office as chief minister for the first time on October 18 that year.

Political rise and electoral record

After briefly representing Sikkim in the Lok Sabha as an Independent in 1984, Bhandari formed the Sikkim Sangram Parishad. The party won the 1985 Assembly election, returning him to the chief minister’s office.

The Sikkim Sangram Parishad recorded its most decisive victory in 1989, when it secured all 32 seats in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. The result made Bhandari one of the most influential regional political leaders of his time.

His government ended in 1994 after he lost a vote of confidence in the Assembly and resigned as chief minister. In the subsequent state election, the Sikkim Democratic Front, led by Pawan Kumar Chamling, came to power. Bhandari nevertheless remained a member of the Legislative Assembly until 2004.

Campaign for the Nepali language

Among Bhandari’s most widely acknowledged contributions was his sustained campaign for the inclusion of Nepali in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Nepali received constitutional recognition through the 71st Constitutional Amendment in 1992, along with Konkani and Manipuri.

Bhandari remained associated with organisations working for the promotion of the Nepali language and served as president of the Bharatiya Nepali Bhasha Parisangh until his death. He was also honoured with the Jagadamba Shree Puraskar for his contribution to Nepali language and literature.

Supporters frequently describe him as an architect of modern Sikkim. His administrations are credited by admirers with expanding access to education, roads, electricity, drinking water and rural healthcare. The establishment of Sikkim Houses in New Delhi and Kolkata is also associated with his period in government.

Later political years

Bhandari merged the Sikkim Sangram Parishad with the Indian National Congress in 2003 and subsequently headed the Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee. The Congress, however, failed to dislodge the Sikkim Democratic Front in the 2004 and 2009 Assembly elections.

His political career also included controversy. In 2007, he was convicted in a corruption case and sentenced to one month in prison.

Ahead of the 2014 Assembly election, Bhandari extended support to the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha led by Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as P.S. Golay. He remained associated with the party during the final phase of his public life and addressed its foundation day programme at Singtam in February 2017.

Bhandari died on July 16, 2017, following spinal surgery. His funeral was conducted with full state honours. He is survived by his wife, Dil Kumari Bhandari, a former Lok Sabha member from Sikkim, and their children.

Continuing recognition in Sikkim

The Sikkim government has instituted the Nar Bahadur Bhandari Fellowship Scheme to support higher learning and has declared his birth anniversary a state holiday. These measures recognise his role in Sikkim’s political history, public administration and the movement for constitutional status for the Nepali language.

His birth anniversary continues to serve as an occasion to revisit a political career that shaped Sikkim for more than a decade and left a lasting imprint on the state’s public life.

CM Prem Singh Tamang Remembers Nar Bahadur Bhandari’s Enduring Legacy on Birth Anniversary

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang paid heartfelt tribute to former Chief Minister Late Nar Bahadur Bhandari on his birth anniversary, remembering his vision, leadership and contribution to Sikkim’s development. The Chief Minister highlighted Bhandari’s historic role in securing the inclusion of the Nepali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India, describing it as a landmark achievement that strengthened the linguistic and cultural identity of the Nepali-speaking community.

He also noted the State Government’s observance of Shri Bhandari Jayanti as a gazetted holiday and the Nar Bahadur Bhandari Fellowship Scheme, established in his memory to support deserving students pursuing higher education at leading universities worldwide.

Remembering Bhandari’s service as Chief Minister from 1979 to 1994, Tamang said his legacy of service, justice, equality and dedication to the people continues to inspire efforts towards building a stronger, prosperous and harmonious Sikkim.