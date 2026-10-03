Araria Liquor Truck Accident Draws Crowd Despite Bihar Alcohol Ban

Araria (Bihar), October 3 : Araria liquor truck accident videos circulating on social media appear to show residents collecting bottles from a damaged mini-truck near Kharhat Toll Plaza, despite Bihar’s prohibition on alcohol.

According to media reports, the Assam-registered vehicle was carrying liquor when it struck a road divider on Friday. After information about its cargo spread, dozens of people reportedly gathered around the damaged truck and began removing bottles.

The videos appear to show several people, including women and children, picking up bottles near the vehicle. The circumstances shown in the clips could not be independently established solely from the footage, and an official account from the local authorities was not immediately available in the supplied information.

Reports also claimed that the truck’s driver and cleaner left the scene after the crash. It was not immediately clear where the consignment originated, where it was headed, whether the liquor was being transported with valid documents for transit, or whether police had registered a case.

Bihar’s prohibition law

Bihar introduced statewide prohibition in April 2016, banning the manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol. The state’s prohibition framework also restricts the possession and transportation of liquor, subject to provisions of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.

The reported removal of bottles from the vehicle is therefore more than a road-accident issue. Possessing or carrying liquor within Bihar may attract action under the state’s prohibition law, depending on the facts established during an official investigation.

The incident has drawn attention online because residents allegedly rushed to collect the liquor instead of staying away from the crashed vehicle. Crowds gathering around an accident site can also create safety risks and obstruct emergency or police personnel.

Further details, including the vehicle’s route, ownership of the consignment and any enforcement action against those involved, are expected to depend on verification by police and excise officials.