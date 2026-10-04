Siliguri, October 4: Night-time vehicular movement along the Sevoke–Rangpo stretch of National Highway 10 (NH-10), a crucial road connecting Sikkim with West Bengal, will be restricted in two phases between October 7 and November 5, 2026, to facilitate excavation, slope protection and landslide mitigation works.

According to an official order issued under the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, the restrictions will apply to all categories of vehicles along the 52.1-kilometre stretch between Sevoke Coronation Bridge (Km 0.000) and Rangpo (Km 52.100).

The highway will remain closed to vehicular movement from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning during the notified periods.

NH-10 Night Closure Schedule

First Phase: October 7 to October 15, 2026.

Timing: 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning.

Second Phase: October 26 to November 5, 2026.

Timing: 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning.

The order states that the restrictions are necessary to safeguard road users against potential hazards arising from excavation and associated slope protection and landslide mitigation activities along the hillside of the Sevoke–Rangpo corridor.

The night-time closure will apply uniformly to all classes of vehicles, including private cars, passenger vehicles and commercial transport, during the specified hours.

Authorities have also indicated that additional restrictions or closures may be introduced in subsequent phases depending on construction progress and prevailing safety requirements. Any such measures will be communicated through separate official notifications.

Meanwhile, the district administration and concerned agencies have been authorised to implement necessary traffic management arrangements, including suitable diversions and regulatory measures, to facilitate safe vehicular movement.

Travellers, transport operators and commuters using NH-10 between Sikkim and Siliguri are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid the affected stretch during the notified night-time closure periods.