Darjeeling, Sep 7: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) met legendary Brazilian footballer and FIFA World Cup-winning captain Marcos Evangelista de Morais, popularly known as Cafu, at Elgin in Darjeeling. During the meeting, Sikkim CM Invites Brazilian Legend Cafu To Sikkim, extending a warm invitation to the football icon to visit the Himalayan state and experience its natural beauty, hospitality and vibrant sporting culture.

Who is Cafu?

Cafu is regarded as one of the greatest right-backs in football history and remains one of Brazil’s most celebrated players.

Born in São Paulo, Brazil, Cafu enjoyed a distinguished international career with the Brazilian national team and was part of the country’s 1994 and 2002 FIFA World Cup-winning squads. He captained Brazil to their fifth World Cup title in 2002, when the team defeated Germany in the final in Yokohama, Japan.

Cafu holds a particularly remarkable place in World Cup history, having appeared in three consecutive FIFA World Cup finals — 1994, 1998 and 2002.

At club level, he represented major teams including São Paulo FC, AS Roma and AC Milan. His career included major domestic and international honours, while his pace, stamina and attacking style helped establish him as one of the defining full-backs of his generation.

Invitation to Experience Sikkim’s Sporting Spirit

CM Tamang’s invitation to Cafu also carries significance given football’s popularity in Sikkim and across the wider Himalayan region.

Sikkim has a strong football culture and has produced prominent Indian footballers, with the sport enjoying considerable support among young people across the state.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that Cafu would visit Sikkim and experience what he described as the state’s “warmth, natural beauty and sporting spirit.”

A future visit by the Brazilian World Cup-winning captain could be a major attraction for football enthusiasts in Sikkim, although no date or programme for such a visit has been announced.