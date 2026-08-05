Sikkim CM Reunites with College Friends After 36 Years at Darjeeling Government College

Darjeeling, Aug 5: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) had an emotional return to Darjeeling Government College, his alma mater, after 36 years. He attended the institution’s 78th Foundation Day celebrations.

The visit turned into a memorable reunion as the Chief Minister met with his former classmates and friends, many of whom he had not seen for over three decades. The gathering was filled with laughter, meaningful conversations, and nostalgia. Old companions shared stories from their college days and celebrated the friendships that have endured through the years.

Tamang described the reunion as one of the most touching moments of the day. He said reconnecting with his old friends reminded him that while life has taken each of them on different paths, the bonds formed during their student years are still strong and significant. The occasion also created new memories while honoring those from the past.

Walking through the familiar corridors of Darjeeling Government College brought back vivid memories of his student years. The Chief Minister recalled the school as the place where many of his dreams, values, and goals first took shape, laying the groundwork for his future in public service.

He expressed gratitude by paying tribute to his teachers, mentors, and everyone connected with the college who helped shape his character and outlook on life. He noted that the lessons learned on campus extended far beyond academics and continued to guide him throughout his career.

Tamang referred to Darjeeling Government College as a cradle of knowledge, leadership, and character. He praised the institution for nurturing generations of students who have made meaningful contributions to society in various fields.

He congratulated the entire Darjeeling Government College community on its 78th Foundation Day. Tamang wished the institution continued success as it inspires young minds, preserves its rich academic legacy, and produces responsible citizens dedicated to serving and advancing the nation.

The emotional reunion reminded everyone that while years may pass and lives may change, the friendships, experiences, and values formed during college remain some of life’s most cherished possessions.