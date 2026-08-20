Sikkim Online Permit System: Government Details Revenue, Security and Eco-Management Plan

Gangtok, Aug 19: The Sikkim Online Permit System proposed by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department will introduce digital payments, non-transferable permits, secure tourist monitoring and government-controlled revenue collection for the state’s protected and restricted tourist destinations.

Department officials outlined the proposed Integrated Online Permit System and environmental management framework during a press conference at Tourism Bhawan in Gangtok on Wednesday. They said the technology-driven reform is intended to strengthen transparency, accountability, tourist safety and sustainable tourism management.

The briefing followed a stakeholder consultation chaired by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at Manan Kendra on August 18. The government has maintained that the proposed system will simplify permit processing, reduce paperwork, prevent revenue leakage and safeguard the interests of local tourism operators.

Watch Press Conference Below



System Limited to Protected and Restricted Areas

Officials clarified that the proposed digital permit mechanism will apply only to notified protected and restricted tourist destinations.

These will include Tsomgo Lake, Nathula, Lachung, Lachen, destinations in Mangan district and other notified protected areas where special permits are mandatory.

The department said the platform is not intended to replace the wider tourism ecosystem but to regulate permit-dependent routes through a uniform and accountable digital process.

Government Targets Revenue Leakage

One of the primary objectives of the proposed system is to ensure that all legally prescribed tourism revenue reaches the government.

The department said the digital platform would help reduce discrepancies between tourist arrivals, permits issued and revenue collected from permit-related activities.

Permit fees prescribed by the government will be collected directly through the designated system. Every permit, payment and transaction will leave a secure and verifiable digital record, making it easier to track revenue and conduct government audits.

All permit-related payments will be made digitally to minimise cash handling, improve financial transparency and curb possible misuse of revenue.

Government to Retain Ownership and Control

Responding to concerns over possible private control of the platform, officials said any company or agency selected to develop or operate the system would function only as a service provider.

Ownership of the permit platform, authority over its operations and control of the revenue generated through it will remain with the Sikkim government and the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department.

The government will bear only the service charges applicable for the work performed by the selected provider, the department said.

Qualified Sikkimese individuals and organisations meeting the prescribed technical and operational standards will also be eligible to participate as service providers. Officials said this provision is expected to encourage local technological capacity and employment opportunities.

Local Tour Operators to Continue Handling Applications

The existing role of registered Sikkim-based tour operators and travel agencies will be retained under the proposed framework.

Tourist permit applications will continue to be processed through locally registered operators and agencies. Each authorised organisation will receive a separate user identity to access the system.

The “one user, one permit, one organisation” mechanism is intended to identify who processed each application and make registered operators accountable for transactions carried out through their accounts.

All permits and passes will be processed through a unified digital platform administered by the Tourism Department. The government expects this arrangement to bring consistency to the approval process and improve real-time monitoring.

Officials said issued permits would be non-transferable, helping prevent unauthorised resale, duplication and other irregular practices.

Digital Monitoring and Tourist Security

The proposed platform will incorporate geofencing and digital monitoring for regulated destinations. Access to relevant information will be restricted to authorised and registered stakeholders.

According to the department, this will help authorities monitor tourist movement across protected and restricted areas and respond more effectively during emergencies.

Separate legal and security requirements applicable to foreign nationals visiting restricted or protected areas will also be integrated into the platform.

The framework will include coordination among relevant government agencies, emergency-response arrangements and insurance-related provisions to ensure that assistance can be provided quickly in the event of an accident or other emergency.

Free Local Permits to Continue

Eligible Sikkim residents will continue to receive applicable local permits and passes without paying tourist permit fees, subject to the submission of prescribed documents.

Officials clarified that the proposed platform would not withdraw the existing permit benefits available to eligible local residents.

The system will also provide options for cancellation, modification and refunds. Suitable arrangements will be introduced for journeys disrupted by natural disasters, road closures or other unavoidable circumstances.

Data to Be Stored Securely

The Tourism Department said suitable local servers and cloud infrastructure would be used for the secure storage, processing and management of data.

Digital records of permits, payments and transactions will support government audits while strengthening transparency and accountability.

Contingency measures will also be incorporated to ensure that essential permit services remain available during internet, telecommunications or electricity disruptions.

Waste Management Planned for Gnathang-Machong

Alongside the permit reform, the department announced special measures for waste management in the Gnathang-Machong area.

The programme will be implemented through the concerned Gram Panchayat Units with financial assistance. It is intended to address the growing volume of waste associated with increased tourist footfall while protecting the region’s environmentally sensitive landscape.

Officials said tourism regulation must be accompanied by responsible waste disposal and environmental conservation, particularly in high-altitude destinations.

Outside Vehicles Barred From Regulated Routes

The department clarified that vehicles registered outside Sikkim, including motorcycles, will not be permitted to operate commercially on regulated tourist routes.

Sikkim-registered taxis and eligible motorcycles will, however, be allowed to operate according to existing rules and applicable permit conditions.

Officials said the proposed framework would provide tourists with more convenience and travel options without weakening existing regulatory safeguards.

The government said the reform ultimately seeks to make permit applications simpler, more transparent, accountable and tourist-friendly while improving security, revenue administration and sustainable tourism across Sikkim’s leading destinations.

The press conference was addressed by Tourism and Civil Aviation Department Chairman Sonam Norgay Lachungpa, Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Lukendra Rasaily, Commissioner-cum-Secretary Raj Yadav, Secretary Hondala Gyaltsen, Principal Chief Engineer-cum-Secretary Neeraj Pradhan and Joint Director of the Permit Cell Sonam Rinchen Bhutia.

The proposals remain part of a developing framework and their final implementation will depend on government decisions following stakeholder consultations. The government had presented similar objectives at the August 18 consultative meeting, including retaining state ownership of the platform and routing applications through registered local operators.

IPR GOS