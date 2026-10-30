IMD Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Alert for Sikkim, West Bengal and Bihar on October 30

New Delhi, October 30 : IMD Weather Forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of eastern and northeastern India on Friday, October 30, with Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim among the regions expected to experience intense rainfall. The weather department has also forecast extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Bihar, while thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely to affect several states.

According to the All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin issued at 8:51 PM on October 29, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, eastern Uttar Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 30. Bihar faces a more severe forecast, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy rainfall expected during the day. Heavy rainfall is also forecast at isolated locations in Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.

Sikkim and North Bengal Face Heavy Rainfall Warning

The IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall across Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim between October 29 and 31. Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected on October 30, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph, with gusts potentially touching 50 kmph. Rainfall activity is expected to decrease from November 1, although isolated to scattered showers may continue until November 4.

The forecast raises concerns about possible disruptions in the Himalayan region, particularly in landslide-prone areas and along vulnerable mountain roads. Heavy rainfall can increase the risk of localised flooding, reduced visibility, slippery road conditions and slope instability. Residents, tourists and motorists travelling through Sikkim and the adjoining Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills are advised to monitor local weather warnings and road conditions.

Extremely Heavy Rainfall Forecast for Bihar

Bihar is expected to experience some of the most intense rainfall on October 30, with the IMD forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations, particularly in the northern part of the state. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are also likely. The forecast indicates the possibility of significant waterlogging and flooding in vulnerable low-lying areas if intense rainfall occurs.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh is also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while Jharkhand may experience isolated heavy showers. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are forecast across several parts of eastern India, including Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal.

Remnants of Cyclone Arnab Continue to Influence Weather

The IMD reported that the depression associated with the remnants of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over central Chhattisgarh and adjoining Odisha on October 29. The system was moving north-northeastwards and was expected to weaken further into a low-pressure area over northeastern Chhattisgarh and neighbouring regions within the following 24 hours.

Meanwhile, another low-pressure area over the southern Andaman Sea is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southeastern Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands around October 31. The system may strengthen further while moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent two days.

Thunderstorms, Hailstorms and Strong Winds Across North India

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, eastern Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh on October 30. Thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 50–60 kmph, potentially gusting to 70 kmph, are also expected over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

Punjab, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and parts of Jammu and Kashmir may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. Eastern Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while Uttarakhand faces isolated heavy rainfall during the same period.

Northeast India Weather Outlook

Across northeastern India, isolated to scattered rainfall is forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura through November 4. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected over Assam and Meghalaya on October 30.

The IMD has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh on November 2 and 3, while Assam and Meghalaya may experience heavy rainfall at isolated locations on November 3.

More Rainfall Expected in Southern India

Southern India is expected to witness another spell of active rainfall during the first week of November. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam may experience isolated very heavy rainfall on November 2 and 3, while Odisha is also forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 2.

Heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Kerala, coastal Karnataka and southern interior Karnataka during November 2 and 3. Telangana may experience thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 50–60 kmph and gusts up to 70 kmph on November 1 and 2.

Public Advised to Remain Alert

With heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds forecast across several regions, residents are advised to follow official weather bulletins and local administrative advisories. People living near rivers, unstable slopes and flood-prone areas should exercise additional caution during periods of intense rainfall.

The IMD’s weather warnings are subject to revision as atmospheric conditions evolve. The department’s daily forecasts are generally valid from 8:30 AM on the specified date until 8:30 AM the following day.

Source: India Meteorological Department (IMD), All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin, October 29, 2026, issued at 8:51 PM IST.