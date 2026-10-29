Pelling, October 29 : Viral Video Shows Visitors Climbing Rabdentse Ruins in West Sikkim, raising concerns over the preservation of one of the state’s most historically significant archaeological sites. The footage, circulating on social media, appears to show individuals standing atop centuries-old stone structures and taking photographs, prompting questions about responsible tourism and the protection of Sikkim’s cultural heritage.

The video shows at least two individuals positioned on an elevated section of the ancient ruins, with one apparently taking photographs or recording the surroundings. Although their intentions remain unknown, climbing onto historic structures can potentially damage fragile masonry and accelerate deterioration. The exact date of the incident, the identities of those involved and whether any physical damage occurred have not been independently verified.

Located near Pelling in Gyalshing District, the Rabdentse Ruins are the remains of Sikkim’s former royal capital, which served as the seat of the Namgyal dynasty from 1670 to 1814. The site represents an important chapter in Sikkim’s political and cultural history and attracts visitors interested in the state’s royal heritage, traditional architecture and historical landmarks. Its surviving stone structures offer a valuable connection to the kingdom’s past.

Viral Video Shows Visitors Climbing Rabdentse Ruins in West Sikkim, Raises Heritage Concerns Pelling, October 29: A viral video showing visitors standing atop the historic Rabdentse Ruins near Pelling in West Sikkim has raised concerns over the preservation of the state’s centuries-old cultural heritage. The footage, circulating on social media, appears to show individuals climbing onto ancient stone structures and taking photographs. Such activities can potentially damage fragile monuments and threaten their long-term preservation. Rabdentse served as Sikkim’s royal capital from 1670 to 1814 and remains one of the state’s most important archaeological landmarks. The recording date and identities of those involved remain unverified. The video nevertheless highlights the importance of responsible tourism and respecting historical monuments. Visitors are urged to avoid climbing ancient structures and help safeguard Sikkim’s heritage for future generations. Sikkim News, Rabdentse Ruins, Sikkim Heritage Preservation

#SikkimNews #RabdentseRuins #HeritageConservation — The Voice of Sikkim (@tvsikkim) October 29, 2026

The circulation of the video has brought attention to the importance of responsible visitor behaviour at protected heritage sites. Climbing ancient walls, standing on fragile structures or treating archaeological monuments as photography platforms can pose risks to their preservation. Such activities highlight the need for greater awareness among tourists and visitors about respecting historical monuments and following conservation guidelines.

Heritage sites such as Rabdentse are more than tourist destinations; they are irreplaceable reminders of Sikkim’s history, identity and cultural legacy. Protecting these monuments requires cooperation among visitors, local communities, tourism stakeholders and the authorities responsible for their conservation.

The viral footage serves as a reminder that even seemingly harmless actions can have lasting consequences for centuries-old structures. Visitors are encouraged to admire the ruins responsibly, avoid climbing or interfering with historic remains and help preserve Sikkim’s heritage for future generations.