Veteran Sikkim Journalist Bijay Bantawa Dies at 71 After Battling Cancer

Gangtok, October 28 : Veteran Sikkim journalist Bijay Bantawa, a respected editor, writer and poet who devoted several decades of his life to journalism and literature, passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 71 following a prolonged illness. He had been undergoing medical treatment while battling cancer.

Bantawa was widely recognised as one of the senior figures in Sikkim’s print media, particularly for his contributions to Nepali-language journalism. His passing marks the loss of an experienced journalist whose professional journey spanned significant changes in the state’s media landscape, from the traditional newspaper era to the emergence of digital journalism.

A Distinguished Career in Journalism and Literature

Bantawa served as the editor-publisher of Himgiri, a Nepali-language weekly newspaper, and was also associated with Snowline, an English-language quarterly publication. Through his involvement in journalism, writing and poetry, he contributed to Sikkim’s regional media and literary landscape.

His association with Himgiri was documented as early as 2002, reflecting his longstanding presence in the profession. At a time when regional newspapers played an important role in communicating local developments, public concerns and social issues, Bantawa was among the journalists who helped sustain Sikkim’s Nepali-language print media.

Beyond his editorial responsibilities, Bantawa remained connected with the wider journalistic community. His involvement in professional organisations and activities reflected his commitment to the development and welfare of journalists in the state.

Recipient of Khangchendzonga Kalam Puraskar in 2011

One of the significant milestones in Bantawa’s professional career came in July 2011, when the Press Club of Sikkim selected him for the prestigious Khangchendzonga Kalam Puraskar, recognising his longstanding contributions to journalism.

The award was presented during the Press Club of Sikkim’s ninth foundation day celebration, held at Hotel Tashi Delek in Gangtok on July 17, 2011. The recognition placed Bantawa among the senior journalists honoured by the organisation for their professional achievements and service to society.

During the ceremony, Bantawa dedicated the award to his wife, Kamala Ashu, and reflected on the difficulties he had encountered during his early years in journalism. He spoke about the limited opportunities available to aspiring journalists in the past and acknowledged the greater opportunities emerging for younger generations.

Bantawa also acknowledged veteran journalist Ram Patro, founder-editor of Sikkim Express, as his mentor, crediting him with teaching important aspects of reporting.

His remarks reflected the perspective of a journalist who had witnessed the gradual development of Sikkim’s media industry and understood the challenges faced by regional publications.

Continued Commitment to the Media Fraternity

Bantawa’s contribution extended beyond newspaper publishing. In July 2011, he was named among the members of the Press Club of Sikkim’s advisory committee, alongside several other experienced journalists, reflecting his standing within the professional community.

His involvement in journalism-related activities continued in later years. During the National Press Day celebrations in November 2024, Bantawa was among ten senior journalists recognised as inaugural beneficiaries of the Sikkim Patrakar Samman Yojana, an initiative introduced by the state government to provide financial assistance to retired journalists.

Official government records also document his participation in subsequent National Press Day activities. At the November 2025 celebrations, Bantawa was identified as the chief coordinator of the 60+ Journalists of Sikkim and participated in a felicitation programme honouring Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

These engagements demonstrated his continuing association with the journalistic community even after decades in the profession.

A Lasting Contribution to Sikkim’s Print Media

Bantawa belonged to a generation of journalists who worked during an important period in the development of Sikkim’s regional press. His editorial work with Himgiri and association with Snowline formed part of a broader professional legacy spanning journalism, literature and public communication.

His career reflected the importance of regional-language publications in documenting local developments and providing a platform for public discourse. His recognition by the Press Club of Sikkim and continued participation in media-related activities underscored the respect he commanded within the profession.

With his passing at the age of 71, Sikkim has lost a veteran journalist, editor and literary figure whose decades of service remain part of the state’s journalistic history.

The Voice of Sikkim extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, colleagues and members of the media fraternity.