Elephant Calf Rescued in Bagdogra, Reunited With Mother

Bagdogra, October 25: A 15-day-old elephant calf that fell into a septic tank inside the Indian Army’s 16 FAD premises at Bengdubi, near Bagdogra, was rescued and reunited with its mother on Sunday after a challenging operation involving Army personnel, forest officials and veterinary staff.

The incident was reported around 4 am when the calf became trapped inside the tank. Its mother reportedly tried to rescue it but could not pull the young elephant out. Army personnel alerted the Forest Department, and a rescue team was dispatched to the location. Forest officials broke open part of the septic tank structure to free the calf. However, bringing the animal out was only the first part of the operation. The bigger challenge was finding its mother and ensuring that she would accept it back.

Rescuers Take Unusual Step to Help Mother Accept Calf

After being pulled to safety, the calf was examined by veterinary personnel and given immediate care, including hydration and medication. Forest officials were concerned that the smell the calf had picked up inside the septic tank might affect its reunion with its mother.

In an unusual precaution, rescuers washed the calf and applied elephant dung to its body to mask the unfamiliar odour. The measure was intended to reduce the risk of the mother rejecting the calf after their separation. Meanwhile, the mother elephant had moved into the adjoining forest, leaving rescue teams with the difficult task of locating her.

Drones Help Forest Teams Search for Elephant Herd

Forest officials launched a search in the surrounding Bengdubi forest, deploying two teams to track elephant movement. Drones were also used to help locate the herd.

Kurseong Divisional Forest Officer Devesh Pandey said finding the elephants and ensuring the calf’s acceptance were among the most challenging parts of the operation.

According to Pandey, the reunion was achieved after approximately six hours of effort. Forest personnel had to proceed cautiously, as releasing a calf of such a young age without locating its mother could have exposed it to further danger.

Elephant Calf Reunited With Mother in Bengdubi Forest

The search eventually led forest teams to the elephants, allowing them to guide the rescued calf towards the herd. Video footage of the reunion shows the young elephant approaching the forest as adult elephants emerge from the vegetation.

The calf was eventually reunited with its mother, bringing relief to the personnel who had spent hours working to save it. The mother and calf subsequently moved deeper into the Bengdubi forest with the herd. The successful reunion brought an end to an operation that required coordination between Army personnel, the Forest Department and veterinary staff.

Rescue Highlights Risks to Wildlife Near Human Settlements

The incident has highlighted the danger posed by open or inadequately secured tanks and other man-made structures in areas frequented by wild elephants. Bengdubi and the surrounding forest landscape near Bagdogra are known for elephant movement, bringing the animals into occasional contact with human settlements and infrastructure.

Such structures can pose serious risks to young elephants, particularly calves that may be unable to climb out after falling into deep pits or tanks. The rescue also underscores the importance of cooperation between defence establishments, forest authorities and veterinary teams when wildlife emergencies occur. For the young calf, what began as a dangerous fall in the early hours of Sunday ended with a safe return to its mother.

By Prashant Acharya | The Voice Of Sikkim