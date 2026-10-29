Melli Police Seize 103.04 Grams of Suspected Brown Sugar, ₹9,200 Cash in South Sikkim

Melli, October 29 : Melli Police seized 103.04 grams of suspected brown sugar and ₹9,200 in cash during a vehicle interception at Melli Check Post in South Sikkim. The operation was conducted following credible information received by the police.

Acting on the tip-off, Police Inspector Sher Bahadur Manger, Station House Officer (SHO) of Melli Police Station, along with his team, intercepted a silver-coloured Honda Brio bearing registration number SK 04 P 2980. During a search of the vehicle, police discovered a brown-coloured, muddy substance suspected to be brown sugar, allegedly concealed behind the dashboard.

The suspected narcotic substance, weighing 103.04 grams, and ₹9,200 in cash were recovered and seized in accordance with legal procedures. Police have registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Melli Police Station.

Further investigation is underway to establish the origin and intended destination of the suspected contraband and determine whether any wider drug trafficking network is involved. The identity of the vehicle’s occupant or occupants and details of any arrests have not been disclosed in the information provided.

Melli Police reiterated their commitment to taking firm legal action against drug trafficking and strengthening efforts towards building a drug-free society. The seizure highlights ongoing anti-narcotics enforcement efforts in Sikkim.

The substance’s identity remains subject to forensic confirmation.