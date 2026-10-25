Prakriti Malla: Nepali Girl Whose Handwriting Looks Like Computer-Printed Text Captures Global Attention

Kathmandu, October 25: A handwritten school assignment that first caught the internet’s attention nearly a decade ago has once again brought Nepal’s Prakriti Malla into the spotlight. Her remarkably neat handwriting, often compared to computer-printed text, continues to fascinate people across the world.

Malla was just 14 years old and studying in Class 8 at Birendra Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya in Nepal when photographs of her English handwriting began circulating widely on social media in 2017.

What made her writing extraordinary was its remarkable consistency. Every letter appeared carefully formed, with almost identical spacing between words and perfectly aligned sentences. Many viewers initially found it difficult to believe that the pages had been written by hand rather than printed using a computer.

A School Assignment That Became an Internet Sensation

Malla’s journey to international recognition began with an ordinary classroom assignment.

Photographs of her handwriting spread across social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Reddit, attracting widespread admiration.

The uniformity of her letters was so striking that some internet users suggested her handwriting should be developed into a digital font.

According to reports published in 2017, Malla had already received recognition for her handwriting in Nepal in 2016, before her work gained international attention.

Is It Really the World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting?

Malla’s name has frequently been associated with the description “world’s most beautiful handwriting.”

However, there is no independently established evidence that she won a universally recognised international competition officially awarding her that title.

The description largely emerged from widespread public admiration for her exceptionally neat and precise writing.

Nevertheless, the attention surrounding her work has made her one of Nepal’s most widely recognised examples of exceptional penmanship.

Recognition From the UAE Embassy

Her talent attracted further international attention in December 2022 when she prepared a handwritten congratulatory letter for the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates on the occasion of the country’s 51st Spirit of the Union celebrations.

Malla presented the letter to the UAE Embassy in Kathmandu, which publicly acknowledged her contribution and praised her handwriting.

The recognition came several years after her original school assignment had gone viral.

An Extraordinary Skill in the Digital Age

At a time when smartphones, keyboards and digital communication have increasingly replaced handwritten correspondence, Malla’s story offers a reminder of the beauty of traditional penmanship.

Unlike decorative calligraphy, her handwriting stands out for its simplicity, consistency and clarity.

Nearly nine years after her schoolwork first attracted international attention, photographs of Malla’s writing continue to circulate online, inspiring admiration for a skill that many people now practise less frequently.

Her story demonstrates how an ordinary classroom exercise can become extraordinary through precision, patience and attention to detail.