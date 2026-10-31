Residential Fire at Mangan Bazaar Guts Property; No Casualties Reported

Mangan, October 31 : Residential Fire at Mangan Bazaar on Saturday evening caused substantial property damage after a blaze broke out at the residence of Sachin Agarwal in the heart of Mangan Bazaar, North Sikkim. The fire, which reportedly started at approximately 5:30 PM, was brought under control following a coordinated response by emergency services, district authorities, police personnel and local residents. No casualties or injuries were reported.

According to a press release issued by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and District Administration Centre (DAC), Mangan, the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) immediately activated its emergency response mechanism after receiving information about the incident. Fire tenders and personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services, along with firefighting units and staff from the Forest Department, were dispatched to the affected location.

Before specialised firefighting vehicles reached the scene, local police personnel, members of the business community and nearby residents stepped forward as first responders. Their timely intervention helped initiate containment measures and maintain order in the congested bazaar area, where the presence of closely situated residential and commercial buildings raised concerns about the fire spreading.

Senior district officials, including the Additional Superintendent of Police, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Joint Director of DDMA, Station House Officer of Mangan Police Station and Mangan Executive Officer, reached the site to supervise emergency operations. Councillors of the Mangan Nagar Panchayat also joined the response, assisting with coordination and logistical support.

Through the combined efforts of firefighting personnel, police and local volunteers, the blaze was completely extinguished at approximately 6:30 PM, nearly an hour after it was first reported. The coordinated operation successfully prevented the flames from spreading to neighbouring houses and nearby commercial establishments.

Although the incident resulted in substantial property loss, including damage to the residential structure and destruction of personal belongings, preliminary assessments confirmed that all occupants had been safely evacuated. Authorities reported no injuries or loss of life in the incident.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. Meanwhile, the District Administration has placed emergency response and assessment teams on alert to evaluate the extent of the damage and facilitate necessary assistance to the affected family.

The District Administration acknowledged the coordinated efforts of emergency personnel, police, departmental officials, local representatives and residents whose timely intervention helped prevent a potentially more serious incident in the densely populated market area.

Source: Press Release, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and District Administration Centre (DAC), Mangan.