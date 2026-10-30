Two Killed, Woman Critically Injured After Falling Boulders Strike Them in Upper Dzongu, Sikkim

Mangan, October 30 : Two persons lost their lives, while a woman sustained critical injuries after falling boulders struck them near 4th Mile (S-Turning) in Upper Dzongu, Mangan District, on Friday morning.

The tragic incident occurred at approximately 11 AM, claiming the lives of two brothers identified as Kalzang Lepcha and Lakpa Lepcha, both sons of Ongyal Lepcha and residents of Seebim, 6th Mile, Tingvong, Upper Dzongu.

Termit Lepcha, wife of the deceased Lakpa Lepcha, was also caught in the incident and sustained grievous injuries. She was immediately rushed to Mangan District Hospital for medical treatment, where her condition was reported to be critical.

Following the incident, police personnel, including the Superintendent of Police, Mangan, reached the location to assess the situation. Mangan Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers posed by falling rocks and unstable mountain slopes along roads in Sikkim’s mountainous regions, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall.

Further details regarding the incident and the injured woman’s condition are awaited.