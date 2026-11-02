Andhra Pradesh Chainsaw Attack Accused Shot in Police Encounter While Attempting to Escape

New Delhi, November 02 : Andhra Pradesh Chainsaw Attack accused Hemanth, alias Dummu, was critically injured after police opened fire during an alleged escape attempt in Anantapur district on Saturday , October 31. The 21-year-old suspect was accused of attacking two Class 10 schoolgirls with a chainsaw inside their classroom at Rapthadu. Police claimed they fired in self-defence after the accused allegedly attacked personnel while being taken to reconstruct the crime scene.

Reportedly incident occurred on Saturday, October 31, at Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Anantapur district. According to police, the accused entered a classroom while lessons were underway and attacked one of the students with a chainsaw. Another girl sustained injuries while attempting to intervene. Preliminary reports suggested that ongoing repair work at the school may have helped the accused gain entry without immediately raising suspicion.

Officials said the accused, a resident of Naguluru village, allegedly entered the school premises by accompanying an autorickshaw permitted through the main gate. Despite the presence of a compound wall and a watchman, he reportedly managed to reach the classroom. Police also indicated that the suspect was related to one of the victims, although the exact motive behind the attack remains under investigation.

One of the injured girls suffered serious injuries and was subsequently shifted to Bengaluru for specialised medical treatment. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh said her condition had stabilised following treatment. Authorities also arranged counselling for students who witnessed the disturbing incident.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the attack and directed officials to ensure appropriate action against the accused. He also said he was personally monitoring the injured student’s recovery. The incident raised concerns over school security arrangements and the safety of students inside educational institutions.

According to the police account, the encounter occurred when personnel were taking Hemanth to Rapthadu for reconstruction of the alleged crime. Officials claimed he attempted to escape, threw stones at police personnel and allegedly tried to attack them with a knife. Several police personnel reportedly sustained injuries during the confrontation.

Police subsequently fired six rounds, leaving the accused critically injured. He was rushed to Anantapur Government General Hospital, where he remained under treatment according to the latest information provided. Reports of public celebrations emerged from Rapthadu following news of the police encounter.

Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the classroom attack, the accused’s alleged motive and possible security lapses at the school. The police account of the encounter has not yet been independently verified, and further official details are awaited.