New Delhi, November 11: Anti-Cancer Drug Price Cuts have brought substantial financial relief to patients undergoing cancer treatment across India, with revised Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs) covering more than 1,300 pharmaceutical formulations taking effect from November 9, 2026. According to figures released by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, reductions in the prices of certain cancer medicines have reached as high as 96.45 per cent, potentially easing the financial burden on thousands of patients and their families.

The price revisions follow the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority’s (NPPA) Trade Margin Rationalisation (TMR) initiative, which limits trade margins to 30 per cent for 137 identified non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines. The measure is intended to curb excessive markups in the pharmaceutical supply chain and improve access to essential cancer treatments.

According to the government’s reported figures, 85 pharmaceutical companies had submitted revised MRP information covering 1,366 stock-keeping units (SKUs) across 121 medicines by November 9. Separately, 76 companies had confirmed revisions involving 1,225 formulations, while price reductions were reported for 1,031 formulations. Of these, 600 brands reportedly registered reductions exceeding 50 per cent.

The figures represent different reporting categories and stages of compliance and should not be treated as interchangeable totals.

Major Cancer Medicines Witness Substantial Price Reductions

Among the medicines affected are formulations used in the treatment of breast, lung, colorectal, ovarian, cervical, prostate and blood cancers, alongside supportive medicines prescribed to manage complications associated with cancer treatment.

Several branded formulations have recorded particularly significant reductions. Bryxta, a bevacizumab 100 mg injection marketed by Zydus Lifesciences, has reportedly fallen from ₹25,995 to ₹3,318, representing a reduction of approximately 87.24 per cent. Similarly, Abirone, an abiraterone acetate 250 mg formulation marketed by Arvincare Pharma, has seen its listed price decline from ₹41,250 to ₹3,218.23, a reduction of approximately 92.20 per cent.

Palbopro, a palbociclib 125 mg capsule marketed by RPG Life Sciences, has reportedly become considerably cheaper, with its listed MRP falling from ₹40,421.33 to ₹2,720. Another medicine, ReliTrexed, a pemetrexed 500 mg vial marketed by Reliance Life Sciences, has seen its listed price decline from ₹9,977 to ₹1,113.

These reductions are particularly significant because some cancer therapies require repeated treatment cycles, while others involve prolonged medication schedules. However, the actual savings experienced by individual patients will depend on the prescribed medicine, dosage, pack size, treatment duration and applicable revised MRP.

Revised Prices of Selected Anti-Cancer Medicines

The following table provides a selection of branded medicines and their reported previous and revised MRPs.

Revised MRP List of Major Anti-Cancer Medicines in India – November 2026 Sl. Formulation / Medical Use Brand Name Company Name Old MRP (₹) Revised MRP (₹) 1 Bevacizumab 100 MG Injection – Used for lung, colon, ovarian and cervical cancer Bryxta Zydus Lifesciences Limited 25,995.00 3,318.00 2 BevaciRel Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited 24,079.00 3,985.00 3 CIZUMAB Hetero Healthcare Ltd 15,658.00 3,103.00 4 Versavo Dr. Reddys Laboratories Limited 7,686.00 3,504.23 5 Denosumab 60 MG Injection – Used to prevent bone loss in certain cancer patients DenOsteoRel Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited 24,955.00 6,240.00 6 Debrumab RPG Life Sciences Ltd 22,031.25 5,941.00 7 Denoclast Zydus Lifesciences Limited 19,687.50 7,334.84 8 ROZEL Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd 15,458.40 6,825.50 9 Abiraterone Acetate 250 MG Tablet – Used for prostate cancer ABIRONE Arvincare Pharma Pvt Ltd 41,250.00 3,218.23 10 ABIRAT Khandelwal Laboratories Private Limited 36,088.81 4,064.48 11 AHABIR Hetero Healthcare Ltd 33,876.50 4,925.00 12 Abirapro Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd 28,744.00 5,768.00 13 Pegfilgrastim 6 MG Injection – Used to prevent neutropenia in cancer patients PEG FILTERO Hetero Healthcare Ltd 9,093.00 1,631.00 14 Peg-ReliGrast Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited 5,331.00 1,258.00 15 Pegex Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd 6,270.45 1,527.78 16 Peg Frastim RPG Life Sciences Ltd 6,660.85 1,807.00 17 Azacitidine 100 MG Injection – Used for blood cancer AzatiRel Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited 7,790.00 1,397.00 18 AZADINE Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd 5,964.70 1,199.50 19 Azacytin Dr. Reddys Laboratories Limited 6,337.00 1,495.04 20 Azadual 100 MSN Laboratories Private Limited 4,852.03 1,207.80 21 Enzalutamide 40 MG Capsule – Used for prostate cancer ENZAPTOR 40 Halsted Pharma Pvt Ltd 20,625.00 2,475.60 22 XTIDE Eris Lifesciences Limited 10,828.12 1,729.21 23 Enzuta Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd 20,667.00 4,157.65 24 ENZAMIDE Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd 10,781.25 3,536.50 25 Fulvestrant 250 MG Injection – Used for breast cancer FASNORM Eris Lifesciences Limited 30,421.87 3,671.73 26 FULZOS Hetero Healthcare Ltd 16,500.00 3,215.00 27 Fulvira Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd 16,694.95 3,900.41 28 FISTENT INJ Adley Formulations Pvt Ltd 22,600.00 6,031.50 29 Palbociclib 125 MG Capsule – Used for breast cancer Palbopro RPG Life Sciences Ltd 40,421.33 2,720.00 30 PALBOMED Medicamen Biotech Limited 13,500.00 2,302.00 31 PICLIB Hetero Healthcare Ltd 7,801.50 2,058.00 32 Palborest 125 MSN Laboratories Private Limited 2,246.00 791.80 33 Pemetrexed 500 MG Vial – Used for lung cancer ReliTrexed Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited 9,977.00 1,113.00 34 PEMETOMED Medicamen Biotech Limited 5,062.00 940.00 35 ADPEM 500 Adley Formulations Pvt Ltd 5,499.00 1,035.05 36 Pemgem Dr. Reddys Laboratories Limited 7,032.00 3,408.64 37 Pertuzumab 420 MG Injection – Used for breast cancer LUPIHER 2 Lupin Limited 83,520.00 37,358.35 38 Womab Dr. Reddys Laboratories Limited 74,992.50 53,708.19

Source: National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Government of India.

Note: Prices apply to the specified brands, formulations and pack sizes. Patients should verify the latest applicable MRP before purchasing medicines.

Click Here For Full List Of Medicines (Official NPPA PDF)

Note: Prices are reproduced from the reported revised-MRP information supplied for this report. They refer to specified branded formulations and pack presentations, not necessarily the total cost of a treatment course. Patients should confirm the applicable price and pack details through the NPPA.

Click Here For Full List Of Medicines

NPPA Trade Margin Cap Aims to Make Cancer Treatment Affordable

Under the Trade Margin Rationalisation framework, the NPPA has capped trade margins at 30 per cent for 137 specified non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines. The initiative seeks to reduce the difference between the price at which medicines enter the distribution chain and the final retail price paid by patients.

The government has also clarified that approximately 10 to 15 medicines among the identified formulations have not yet been launched in India. The trade-margin restrictions will become applicable to these medicines upon their introduction into the Indian market.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers have been directed to communicate their revised prices to the NPPA and ensure that the information reaches retailers, hospitals and medical institutions. Companies are also required to publicise the revisions through newspapers and their official websites.

State Drug Controllers have been tasked with monitoring compliance by manufacturers, dealers, hospital pharmacies and other medical institutions.

How Patients Can Check Revised Cancer Medicine Prices

Patients and their families can verify the applicable MRP by checking the medicine packaging, consulting the official NPPA price information and using the government’s Pharma Sahi Daam application or portal.

Consumers should carefully match the medicine’s brand, composition, strength, pack size and manufacturer with the applicable price notification. Different formulations of the same active pharmaceutical ingredient may carry different MRPs.

The NPPA has also provided mechanisms for reporting suspected overcharging. Patients who believe they have been charged more than the applicable MRP can lodge complaints through the Pharma Sahi Daam platform or the authority’s official grievance channels.

Complaints may also be submitted by post to the Deputy Director (Monitoring), National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, 3rd Floor, YMCA Cultural Centre Building, 1 Jai Singh Marg, New Delhi – 110001.

Patients are advised to retain their prescriptions, purchase invoices and medicine packaging, along with relevant details of the pharmacy, manufacturer and formulation, to support any complaint.

Significant Relief, but Patients Must Verify Applicable Prices

The reduction in anti-cancer medicine prices represents an important intervention in India’s efforts to improve treatment affordability, particularly for families facing the substantial expenses associated with prolonged cancer care.

Nevertheless, medicine costs are only one component of cancer treatment expenditure, which may also include diagnostic tests, hospitalisation, procedures and supportive care. The financial benefit of the revised prices will therefore vary according to individual treatment requirements.

Patients should continue taking medicines strictly as prescribed by their treating oncologists and should not change brands, doses or treatment regimens solely because a lower-priced formulation is available.

The government has emphasised that the revised price information must be made accessible to consumers and that compliance with applicable pricing requirements will be monitored by the relevant authorities.