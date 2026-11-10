PFA Sikkim Files Police Complaint Against Illegal Firecracker Bursting, Seeks Strict Enforcement of Ban

Gangtok, November 10: PFA Sikkim (People for Animals) has lodged a formal complaint at Sadar Police Station in Gangtok, seeking immediate police intervention against the illegal bursting of firecrackers across the state despite an existing government prohibition. The animal welfare organisation has urged authorities to intensify surveillance, investigate reported fire incidents and take appropriate legal action against those violating the ban.

The four-page complaint, submitted on November 10, highlights continued violations of the Sikkim Government’s Notification No. 187/FEWMD dated December 19, 2014, which prohibits the manufacture, sale, use and bursting of firecrackers throughout the state. The prohibition was subsequently reiterated through Chief Secretary’s Office Order No. 38/Home/2020 dated November 4, 2020.

The organisation also referred to Circular No. 145/IGP/L&O/2026, issued by the Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) on November 3, 2026, directing Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers to strictly enforce the statewide prohibition, prevent the illegal sale and stocking of firecrackers, and strengthen surveillance and checking.

Expressing concern over the continued use of firecrackers despite these directives, PFA Sikkim cited a recent incident in which a tree caught fire at M.G. Marg in Gangtok, along with a reported fire incident at Namchi District Hospital. The organisation called for thorough investigations into these incidents and other reported fires allegedly associated with firecracker bursting to establish their actual causes and identify those responsible.

The complaint emphasised that indiscriminate firecracker bursting poses serious risks not only to public safety and property but also to animals, birds and vulnerable sections of society. According to the organisation, loud explosions cause extreme fear, panic and distress among dogs, cats and other animals, while sudden noise and smoke adversely affect birds. Excessive noise and air pollution also pose health concerns for infants, senior citizens, heart patients, people with asthma and other respiratory conditions, and hospitalised patients requiring a peaceful environment for recovery.

PFA Sikkim stated that it had already informed the concerned police authorities about the dangers of firecracker bursting at the beginning of the festive season and requested preventive measures. However, the organisation alleged that violations continued despite its earlier communication, raising concerns about further incidents during upcoming festivals and celebrations.

Through its complaint, the organisation sought the registration of a General Diary entry, appropriate legal action against violators, investigations into the reported fire incidents at M.G. Marg and Namchi District Hospital, increased police patrolling and surveillance, and strict action against the illegal sale, storage and use of prohibited firecrackers.

The complaint also cited provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and Sections 223, 125, 287 and 326 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, requesting appropriate action wherever the statutory requirements of the respective provisions are established.

Significantly, PFA Sikkim warned that it may approach the Sikkim High Court through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) if the government prohibition continues to be violated and effective enforcement measures are not undertaken. The organisation said such legal intervention would seek directions for strict implementation of the ban, protection of public safety, environmental preservation and prevention of cruelty to animals.

The organisation further stated that it possesses video recordings and photographs allegedly showing illegal firecracker bursting in different parts of Sikkim, which it intends to submit to the police as supporting evidence for investigation and necessary legal action.

The complaint was signed by PFA Sikkim General Secretary Rebina Rai and other representatives of the organisation. The submitted document bears an acknowledgement from Sadar Police Station, with handwritten references to a General Diary entry. However, the document does not independently establish that an FIR has been registered.