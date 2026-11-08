Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Arrives at Sherathang in East Sikkim to Celebrate Diwali with Soldiers Along India-China Border

Pakyong, November 8, 2026 : Rajnath Singh Sikkim Visit 2026 commenced on Sunday as Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at Sherathang in East Sikkim on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. His visit to the strategically important India-China border region is aimed at honouring fallen soldiers and interacting with Indian Armed Forces personnel deployed in the high-altitude Himalayan frontier.

According to an official update issued by the Information and Public Relations (IPR) Department, Government of Sikkim, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to fallen soldiers at the Sherethang War Memorial in East Sikkim on November 8, honouring their supreme sacrifice in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He interacted with Army personnel deployed along the strategically important border region, acknowledging their dedication and service under challenging conditions. Singh also visited the revered Baba Harbhajan Singh Mandir to pay his respects. He was received by Gangtok District Collector Rohan Agawane, SSP Dr Tsering Namgyal Gyatso, senior Army officers and other officials.

The visit coincides with Diwali celebrations across India, providing an opportunity for the Defence Minister to spend the festival with soldiers serving in challenging terrain along the country’s eastern frontier. Sherathang is located near Nathu La, one of the strategically significant mountain passes along the India-China border.

Rajnath Singh to Pay Tribute at Sherathang War Memorial

A major highlight of the Defence Minister’s visit is his scheduled tribute at the Sherathang War Memorial, which commemorates Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives while defending the country’s territorial integrity.

The memorial holds particular historical significance because of the 1967 Nathu La and Cho La clashes between Indian and Chinese forces. These military confrontations remain an important chapter in the history of India’s border defence in Sikkim.

Ahead of his visit, Rajnath Singh announced through his official social media account that he would travel to Sikkim on November 8 to honour the country’s fallen soldiers and meet military personnel deployed in the region.

The Defence Minister’s programme also includes interactions with troops serving in forward areas, where military personnel maintain operational readiness despite difficult weather conditions, high altitude and demanding geographical circumstances.

Defence Minister Reviews Military Preparedness at Sukna Ahead of Sikkim Visit

Before travelling to Sikkim, Rajnath Singh visited military establishments in North Bengal on November 7, the eve of Diwali.

At Air Force Station Bagdogra, the Defence Minister interacted with Indian Air Force personnel and emphasised the importance of maintaining operational preparedness amid emerging security challenges.

According to a Ministry of Defence statement released through the Press Information Bureau, Singh called for greater attention to cyber resilience, information integrity, domain awareness and technological capabilities to address evolving threats.

He also highlighted the strategic importance of Bagdogra and the surrounding region in safeguarding India’s northeastern states.

During his visit to Sukna, near Siliguri, the Defence Minister reviewed the Indian Army’s operational preparedness along the Line of Actual Control in Sikkim. The review included discussions on border infrastructure, military equipment and the integration of emerging technologies into defence operations.

The briefing took place at the headquarters of the Army’s 33 Corps, also known as the Trishakti Corps, which plays an important role in the defence of the eastern Himalayan region.

Diwali Celebrations with Soldiers at Nathu La Frontier

The Defence Minister’s visit to Sherathang forms part of his engagements with military personnel during Diwali 2026.

Nathu La, situated at approximately 14,140 feet above sea level, is among the most strategically important passes along the India-China frontier. Its location makes the surrounding region significant for border security, military logistics and operational preparedness.

The Defence Minister has previously observed major festivals with military personnel serving in different parts of India. In 2024, he celebrated Diwali with Army personnel at the 4 Corps Headquarters in Tezpur, Assam. In 2025, he celebrated Dussehra with soldiers at Bhuj Military Station in Gujarat.

His November 8 visit to Sherathang highlights the continued engagement of India’s defence leadership with troops stationed along the Himalayan frontier during national festivals.

Rajnath Singh Celebrates Diwali with Troops in Sikkim, Praises Soldiers for Safeguarding the Nation

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Diwali with Indian Army personnel at Sherathang in Sikkim on Sunday, paying tribute to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.

Addressing Army personnel at the Sherathang War Memorial, the Defence Minister praised the courage, dedication and sacrifices of the armed forces, acknowledging their vital role in ensuring that citizens across India can celebrate festivals peacefully and securely.

Singh emphasised that the nation’s ability to celebrate Diwali in peace was made possible by the constant vigilance and commitment of soldiers stationed along its borders.

He also highlighted the importance of war memorials in inspiring younger generations and preserving the memory of military personnel who made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

During his visit, the Defence Minister interacted with troops deployed in the strategically important Himalayan border region and celebrated the festival with them.

Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth and other senior Army officers accompanied the Defence Minister during the visit.