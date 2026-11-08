PM Narendra Modi Extends Diwali Greetings, Calls for Unity, Prosperity and a Viksit Bharat

New Delhi, November 8 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to citizens across India on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, highlighting the festival’s timeless message of hope, harmony, positivity and the triumph of light over darkness.

In a festive message addressed to fellow citizens, the Prime Minister described Diwali as a celebration of the eternal victory of light over darkness, goodness over evil and hope over despair. He emphasised that the festival also provides an opportunity to cherish India’s rich cultural traditions and strengthen the bonds of togetherness.

Prime Minister Modi wished happiness, harmony and prosperity for every household, expressing hope that the festival would inspire people to spread kindness, embrace positivity and work collectively towards a brighter future.

The Prime Minister also linked the festive spirit of Diwali with India’s broader vision of national development, urging citizens to move forward with renewed energy and determination towards building a prosperous and developed nation.

“Let us move forward with renewed energy and determination to build a prosperous and Viksit Bharat,” the Prime Minister stated in his message.

His greetings reflected the cultural and spiritual significance of Diwali, a festival celebrated across India as a symbol of renewal, optimism and the victory of good over evil.

Concluding his message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again wished citizens a Happy Diwali, conveying his hopes for peace, happiness and prosperity throughout the country.