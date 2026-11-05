Gangtok, November 5 : Sikkim Firecracker Ban will be strictly enforced across the state ahead of Diwali and Tihar 2026, with Sikkim Police directing district police authorities to intensify inspections, prevent illegal sales and seize prohibited firecrackers at border checkpoints. The latest directive reinforces the state’s longstanding prohibition on firecrackers and calls for uniform enforcement across all communities and festivals.

In an official circular dated November 3, 2026, the Office of the Inspector General of Police (Law & Order), Police Headquarters, Gangtok, reiterated that the manufacture, sale, use and bursting of all types of firecrackers remain prohibited throughout Sikkim. The restriction covers both sound-emitting and illuminating firecrackers under State Government Notification No. 187/FEWMD dated December 19, 2014.

The circular, bearing reference No. 145/IGP/L&O/2026, also cites Chief Secretary’s Office Order No. 38/Home/2020, dated November 4, 2020, confirming that the prohibition continues to remain in force. Police authorities have been instructed to implement the existing orders strictly and take preventive measures against violations.

Police Warn Against Illegal Firecracker Sales Ahead of Diwali

With Diwali and Tihar approaching, Sikkim Police has raised concerns that some traders and individuals may attempt to transport prohibited firecrackers into the state from Siliguri and other neighbouring towns. The circular specifically warns against the illegal stocking, sale and distribution of firecrackers during the festive season.

All Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to inform shopkeepers about the restrictions and ensure that prohibited firecrackers are neither stocked nor sold. Police stations must also conduct strict inspections of shops suspected of violating the government notification.

The directive aims to prevent illegal firecracker trading before the festive celebrations begin, while reminding businesses and residents that the statewide prohibition remains applicable.

Strict Checking at Sikkim Border Checkposts

The Inspector General of Police has instructed all border police stations to intensify inspections at checkpoints to prevent the entry of prohibited firecrackers into Sikkim. Any firecrackers detected during these checks must be seized in accordance with the procedures prescribed by law.

The circular highlights the possibility of firecrackers being brought into Sikkim from Siliguri and other towns, particularly during the festive period. Border police personnel have therefore been directed to remain vigilant and ensure strict compliance with the existing government orders.

Army and GREF Canteens Directed to Comply With Firecracker Ban

The police circular also refers to previous instances in which Army and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) canteens reportedly sold firecrackers, including high-decibel varieties. The authorities have been instructed to prevent a recurrence of such activities.

Superintendents of Police have been directed to communicate the prohibition in writing to their counterparts in the Army and GREF, along with copies of the relevant government notification. Senior police officers may also personally coordinate with the concerned authorities to ensure that firecrackers are not brought into or distributed through these canteens.

Firecracker Ban to Be Enforced Equally Across All Festivals

Sikkim Police has emphasised that the firecracker prohibition must be enforced uniformly across all communities, without discrimination, favouritism or selective implementation.

The circular identifies Diwali, Losoong, Chhath Puja, New Year celebrations and certain social or political events as occasions when firecrackers are commonly used. Police officers have been directed to ensure that the existing restrictions are applied consistently during all such occasions.

All Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers have been instructed to implement the government orders strictly in both letter and spirit, ensuring equal treatment of all sections of society.

Environmental and Public Health Concerns Behind Firecracker Ban

The circular highlights the environmental and health hazards associated with bursting firecrackers, particularly the release of harmful and poisonous gases into the atmosphere. Such emissions contribute to air pollution and may pose serious risks to public health.

Children, elderly people and individuals with respiratory conditions may be particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of firecracker smoke and airborne pollutants.

Sikkim Police has therefore urged residents to cooperate with the authorities by celebrating a pollution-free Diwali and Tihar. Station House Officers have also been directed to conduct public awareness campaigns in their jurisdictions to educate people about the restrictions and encourage voluntary compliance.

Police Ordered to Ensure Strict Compliance Across Sikkim

The Inspector General of Police has directed all Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers to ensure effective implementation of the statewide prohibition. Police authorities have also been encouraged to seek cooperation from local communities to support enforcement.

The directive reiterates Sikkim’s longstanding policy against firecrackers and seeks to ensure that festive celebrations do not compromise environmental protection, public health or public safety.

Residents, traders and visitors have been reminded that the manufacture, sale, use and bursting of firecrackers remain prohibited throughout Sikkim under the existing government notifications.

Source: Office of the Inspector General of Police, Law & Order Branch, Police Headquarters, Gangtok. Circular No. 145/IGP/L&O/2026, dated November 3, 2026.