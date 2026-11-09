CM Prem Singh Tamang Extends Deepawali Greetings, Calls for Unity, Harmony and Responsible Celebrations

Gangtok, November 9 : The Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) extended warm greetings and heartfelt wishes to the people of Sikkim on the auspicious occasion of Laxmi Puja and Bhai Tika (Deepawali), emphasising the importance of unity, compassion, environmental responsibility and communal harmony.

In a festive message shared on his official Facebook page, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the Festival of Lights would illuminate people’s lives with knowledge, wisdom and truth while inspiring a future filled with peace, happiness and prosperity.

He highlighted the deeper significance of Deepawali, describing the festival as an occasion to strengthen the bonds of love, brotherhood and togetherness. He encouraged citizens to embrace empathy, kindness and compassion while celebrating the festival with their families and communities.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people of Sikkim to celebrate Deepawali responsibly, keeping in mind the well-being of fellow citizens and the environment.

“As we celebrate, let us do so responsibly, remaining mindful of our fellow citizens and the environment. May we spread happiness, share our blessings and ensure that the joy of this festival reaches everyone,” he stated in his message.

Emphasising the importance of collective happiness and social harmony, Tamang expressed his wish that the festive occasion would bring renewed hope, peace and prosperity to every household across the state.

He further conveyed his hope that the spirit of Deepawali would inspire people to overcome darkness through wisdom and truth, promote mutual understanding and strengthen the sense of unity among communities.

The Chief Minister’s festive message underscored the significance of celebrating Deepawali not only as a traditional festival of lights but also as an opportunity to promote kindness, inclusiveness, environmental awareness and social responsibility throughout Sikkim.