Deusi Ko Ashish: SPS Trio from ATTC Bardang Celebrates Tihar 2026 with a Refreshing Musical Tribute to Nepali Tradition

Gangtok, November 7 : Deusi Ko Ashish SPS Trio, a musical presentation from ATTC Bardang, Sikkim, brings a refreshing interpretation of the traditional Nepali Deusi celebration ahead of Diwali and Tihar 2026. Titled “Deusi Ko Ashish,” the song blends the warmth of traditional festive blessings with contemporary musical arrangements, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Himalayan region.

Presented under the theme “Old Wine in a New Bottle – A Timeless Tradition, A Fresh Musical Touch,” the performance seeks to preserve the essence of Deusi while introducing a modern musical experience. The familiar festive expression “Jhili Mili Jhili Mili” captures the colourful atmosphere of Tihar, a festival associated with lights, happiness, prosperity and togetherness.

SPS Trio Brings Traditional Deusi Music to a New Generation

The musical presentation features three talented performers, with Pramod Shilal providing the lead vocals and Sameer Rasaily and Sanjeev Newpaney contributing backing vocals. Together, the trio delivers a festive composition that reflects the cultural significance of Deusi songs traditionally performed during Tihar celebrations.

The lyrics have been compiled by Sameer Rasaily, while the music arrangement has been undertaken by Sanjeev Newpaney. The recording was completed at House of Music in Sang Khola, Sikkim, with mixing and mastering handled by TrackGleam, Suno Studio.

The production highlights the creative contributions of local musical talent and reflects efforts to present traditional Nepali cultural expressions through contemporary musical techniques.

Celebrating the Cultural Significance of Deusi During Tihar

Deusi is an integral part of the Tihar festival, particularly among Nepali-speaking communities in Sikkim, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and neighbouring Himalayan regions. Traditionally, groups visit homes performing Deusi songs, offering blessings for prosperity, happiness, good health and harmony.

These performances are accompanied by singing, dancing and community participation, making Deusi an important expression of cultural identity and social togetherness.

Through “Deusi Ko Ashish,” the SPS Trio pays tribute to this cherished tradition while making its musical expression accessible to younger generations. The composition reflects the continuing relevance of traditional festivals in contemporary society.

Watch Deusi Ko Ashish on The Voice of Sikkim YouTube Channel

The music video of “Deusi Ko Ashish” is available on the official YouTube channel of The Voice of Sikkim, allowing audiences across Sikkim, India, Nepal and the wider Nepali-speaking diaspora to enjoy the festive musical presentation.

The performance offers an opportunity for music enthusiasts and families to celebrate Diwali and Tihar 2026 through a song rooted in cultural traditions, festive blessings and community spirit.

Viewers can watch the video on the The Voice of Sikkim YouTube Channel.

Deusi Ko Ashish – Music Production Credits