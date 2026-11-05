End of an Era: Cristiano Ronaldo Announces International Retirement After 23 Glorious Years with Portugal

His announcement marks a defining moment for Portugal, bringing an era of extraordinary achievements, unforgettable performances and international glory towards its conclusion.

Ronaldo, one of the most celebrated footballers in history, is expected to formally conclude his international involvement following the November 2026 international break. With 234 appearances and 146 goals reported by Reuters, he leaves Portugal as the leading goalscorer and most-capped player in men’s international football.

Lisbon, November 5, 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo International Retirement has brought the curtain down on an extraordinary chapter in world football, with the Portuguese superstar announcing his decision to end his 23-year journey with the national team. The 41-year-old football icon confirmed the emotional decision through a video message shared on social media on Thursday, marking the approaching conclusion of a remarkable international career that began in August 2003.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Emotional Farewell to Portugal

In an emotional farewell message addressed to the Portuguese people, Ronaldo reflected on the honour, responsibility and pride of representing his country for more than two decades.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner acknowledged that stepping away from international football was among the most difficult decisions of his career. He emphasised that his connection with Portugal extended far beyond individual records, trophies and personal achievements.

Ronaldo also expressed gratitude to his teammates, coaches, support staff, family and millions of Portuguese supporters worldwide who had accompanied him throughout his international journey.

In a particularly moving reflection, the legendary forward explained that the memories created through football and the emotional connection with supporters would remain more meaningful than the records he established.

His farewell also signalled his intention to pass Portugal’s iconic number seven jersey and the responsibility of representing the nation to future generations.

From Teenage Debut to Portugal’s Greatest Goalscorer

Cristiano Ronaldo made his senior international debut against Kazakhstan in August 2003 at the age of 18. What began as the emergence of a promising young winger gradually developed into one of the most extraordinary careers in international football history.

Over the following 23 years, Ronaldo represented Portugal across multiple European Championships, FIFA World Cups and UEFA Nations League campaigns, becoming the central figure in the country’s modern footballing identity.

His international career produced a remarkable collection of records, including 146 goals and 234 appearances, according to Reuters. He also became one of only two players, alongside Argentina’s Lionel Messi, to feature in six FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Ronaldo’s extraordinary longevity, physical conditioning, competitive determination and goalscoring consistency enabled him to remain influential across several generations of Portuguese football.

Three Major International Trophies Define Ronaldo’s Legacy

Among Ronaldo’s greatest achievements was captaining Portugal to victory at UEFA Euro 2016, the country’s first major international football trophy.

Portugal defeated hosts France in the final, producing one of the most memorable triumphs in the nation’s sporting history. Although Ronaldo was forced off through injury during the match, his leadership throughout the tournament remained central to Portugal’s success.

He subsequently helped Portugal win the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019 and another Nations League title in 2025, taking his major international trophy tally to three.

These achievements transformed Portugal into a consistently competitive force in international football and established Ronaldo as one of the most influential figures in the country’s sporting history.

Jorge Jesus Controversy Overshadows Final Weeks

Ronaldo’s retirement announcement follows a reported disagreement with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus during the September international window.

According to Reuters, the dispute involved disagreements over Ronaldo’s playing opportunities and his subsequent departure from the national team camp without permission ahead of a UEFA Nations League fixture.

The Portuguese Football Federation later imposed a 30-day suspension and a fine of €255. Ronaldo subsequently apologised and indicated that he remained available for international selection.

The episode generated widespread discussion about team discipline, leadership and the management of senior players during Portugal’s transition towards a younger squad.

However, Ronaldo has not publicly confirmed that the disagreement was the reason for his retirement. His farewell message instead focused on gratitude, national pride and the emotional significance of concluding his international journey.

World Cup Dream Remains Unfulfilled

Despite winning three major international trophies, the FIFA World Cup remained the one significant international honour Ronaldo could not secure.

His final World Cup campaign came in 2026, when Portugal were eliminated by Spain in the round of 16. The result ended his hopes of adding football’s most prestigious international trophy to his remarkable collection of achievements.

Nevertheless, his participation in six World Cup tournaments stands as an exceptional testament to his longevity and ability to compete at the highest level over more than two decades.

For millions of supporters, Ronaldo’s international legacy extends beyond the absence of a World Cup title. His records, leadership and role in Portugal’s historic tournament victories have already secured his place among football’s most influential personalities.

Portuguese Football Federation Pays Tribute to Ronaldo

Following the announcement, the Portuguese Football Federation expressed its gratitude for Ronaldo’s extraordinary service to the national team.

The federation praised his leadership, dedication and contribution to raising Portugal’s international footballing profile. His influence extended beyond sporting achievements, inspiring generations of young players to pursue careers in professional football.

The federation has also indicated its intention to honour Ronaldo’s contribution, providing supporters with an opportunity to celebrate one of the country’s most accomplished sporting figures.

What Next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal?

Although his international career is ending, Ronaldo is expected to continue playing professional club football with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese forward remains in pursuit of the extraordinary milestone of 1,000 senior career goals, a target that could add another historic achievement to his already remarkable footballing journey.

For Portugal, attention now turns towards the next generation of international stars. Players including Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leão and Vitinha are expected to assume increasingly important responsibilities as the national team prepares for life without its long-serving captain.

Ronaldo’s departure will leave a considerable void in leadership, experience and goalscoring ability. However, his achievements have established a powerful foundation for future generations of Portuguese footballers.

End of an Era, but a Legacy That Will Endure

Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement from international football represents far more than the departure of a record-breaking goalscorer. It marks the conclusion of a defining chapter in modern football, shaped by extraordinary ambition, resilience, determination and national pride.

From his teenage debut in 2003 to lifting Portugal’s first European Championship trophy and becoming the leading scorer in men’s international football, Ronaldo transformed individual brilliance into a lasting national legacy.

His iconic number seven jersey will eventually be worn by another player, but the achievements and memories associated with Cristiano Ronaldo will remain an enduring part of Portuguese football history.

For Portugal and football supporters across the world, an unforgettable era is coming to an end. The legacy of CR7 will continue to inspire generations.