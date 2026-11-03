Begusarai Road Protest has attracted attention after villagers in Bihar’s Begusarai district staged an unusual demonstration against deteriorating road conditions.

Begusarai,November 3 : Villagers in Bihar’s Begusarai district have staged an unusual protest against deteriorating road conditions by naming waterlogged potholes after political leaders. Frustrated by damaged roads, residents sarcastically named two large potholes ‘Giriraj Kund’ and ‘Kundan Kund’ to draw attention to the poor state of local infrastructure.

The villagers named one pothole ‘Giriraj Kund’ after Begusarai MP and Union Minister Giriraj Singh, while another was named ‘Kundan Kund’ after local MLA Kundan Kumar. Through this symbolic protest, residents sought to highlight their frustration and demand immediate road repairs.

A video of the protest has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention to the poor road conditions in the area. The unusual demonstration has sparked discussions about road maintenance, public safety and the responsibilities of elected representatives.

The protest highlights growing concerns over damaged roads and waterlogged potholes that pose risks to motorists and pedestrians. An official response from the authorities or the political representatives concerned has not yet been confirmed.